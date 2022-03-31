ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog With Mullet After At-Home Hair Cut Leaves Internet in Stitches

By Alice Gibbs
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"POV never leave your husband in charge of grooming the dog," wrote the poster in the TikTok...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 7

Lily
17h ago

🤣🤣 Perfect! I love it!! ❤️ Her husband has a great sense of humor! 😂

Reply
6
Related
UPI News

Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece

March 17 (UPI) -- A sheep found wandering on an Australian mountain was relieved of a great weight when his first shearing in at least six years removed 88 pounds of fleece. Pam Ahern, owner of Victoria animal sanctuary Edgar's Mission, said she recently received a call about a sheep found by a hiker on nearby Mount Alexander.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

YouTube couple 'Saucy and Honey', 24 and 25, are arrested after they film themselves hiding inside a Target overnight for bizarre social media challenge: Lifestyle bloggers insist they have 'no regrets'

Two YouTubers were arrested while participating in a bizarre social media challenge last month when they hid inside a Target overnight. Johnson Larose, 25, and Charlotte Fischer, 24, known on YouTube as 'Saucy and Honey,' filmed themselves hiding in the Exton, Pennsylvania, store on February 21 for their '24-Hour Overnight Challenge in Target.'
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

9 signs your dog is super connected to you

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat And Dog#Hair Style#Short Hair#Tiktok#Australian#Pov#Arizton
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Cat Has Hope That Her Unique Look Won’t Scare You Away [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Hope. Meet Hope, a 1 year old tabby female at VHS! You might look at Hope and ask, “what’s up with her eyes? Is she sick?” We believe at one time, Hope was riddled with ongoing and untreated upper respiratory tract infections. As a result, her 3rd eyelid has fused to her eye. It impairs her vision, but it doesn’t hurt and she can still see! When she first arrived, she mostly just hid under her bed. Look at her now – so playful and affectionate! If you are interested in adopting this special girl, apply online at vhslifesaver.org. Her adoption fee is $70 and includes her spay, microchip and up-to-date vaccinations.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
850K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy