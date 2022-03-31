ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found

By Ana Rodriguez
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite, they said. The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Irion’s identity on Wednesday.

Deputies said a tip led them to the remote area.

Irion was last seen alive on March 12 getting into the passenger seat of her car outside of a Walmart around 5 a.m. Officials had said video surveillance showed a person from a nearby homeless camp lurking near vehicles around the same time of Irion’s disappearance.

The man was then seen getting into Naomi’s car and leaving.

Deputies arrested Troy Driver, 41, last week, charging him with first-degree kidnapping. Officials have not said if Driver is the man in the surveillance video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Del5a_0ev5DSZr00
Troy Driver (Image: Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Fernley is in Lyon County, about 400 miles northwest of Las Vegas and 35 miles east of Reno.

On Monday, the FBI announced it was offering a reward for information leading to Irion’s discovery.

Deputies said the Irion family was notified of the development on Tuesday.

