Weekly Win | Thurber Prize Awards Gala

The 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby on Sunday, where hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will recognize the best in film during the live telecast.
Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads nominees with 12 nods. Other top-nominated films include Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Reinaldo Marcus Green's King Richard and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.
The 94th annual Academy Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
The order in which the awards will be presented follows.
Supporting actress
Sound
Cinematography
Documentary short
Visual effects
Animated feature
Animated Short
Supporting actor
International film
Live-action short
Costume design
Original screenplay
Adapted screenplay
Score
Film editing
Documentary feature
Production design
Original song
Directing
Lead actor
Makeup and hairstyling
Lead actress
Best picture
