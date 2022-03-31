ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich residents got a break on their utility bills over the pandemic. That's set to end.

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin
 1 day ago
NORWICH — Pandemic-driven relief programs that saved Norwich Public Utilities customers about $3 million since 2020 are expected to end this summer.

The transition back to normal payments for all customers would happen over the next few months, Communications and Community Outreach Manager Chris Riley said.

During a city legislator call earlier this month, General Manager Chris LaRose said the utility company has had a higher amount of customers on a special payment arrangement, the main form of customer assistance, than in the past.

Riley said the arrangements provided financial support and flexibility to nearly 1,500 at-risk customers with collective balances of about $3 million.

The program was started in May 2020 and is scheduled to end July 1. Customers have been allowed to pay a portion of their past-due bills penalty-free. Riley called the program “a big success.”

“It saved a lot of money for a lot of people,” he said.

Norwich Public Utilities is a major source of revenue for the city of Norwich. Every year, the utility company provides 10% of its revenue from gas, electric and water services.

Last year, with the company giving special repayment plans through the pandemic, the utility contributed $8.5 million to the city. Over the past decade, it has contributed over $84 million.

Food:Norwich-based Philly’s to bring 'real cheesesteak' to New Haven and Vermont. Here's where.

Alternate assistance available for those who need help paying bills

Despite the company's plan, there are still assistance options for people affected by the pandemic in paying for energy, including the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, said Lee Carenza, the assistant director of community services for the Thames Valley Council for Community Action.

“We’d encourage people to reach out to us,” he said.

Under a state mandate, Norwich Public Utilities also helped residential and commercial customers by suspending both shut-offs and late-payment penalties in 2020 and 2021, which Riley said waived more than $1 million in charges for customers.

Heathcare:Federal funding allows United Services to add primary care offerings in Killingly, Mansfield

The company also advocated for and secured financial support for at-risk customers through state and federal sources during the past two years, said Riley.

Riley said the financial support totaled $3.6 million for customers, with the largest portion, $3.1 million, distributed through the Thames Valley Council for Community Action, providing over 1,800 customers with assistance. The rest of the funds came from the Community Development Block Grant and UniteCT, each assisting 250 Norwich Public Utilities Customers.

Court reform:Victims' families face agonizing choices during trials. A CT lawmaker wants change.

Slow pandemic recovery, need grows

However, there’s still an increased need this year.

Carenza said energy assistance applications to the Thames Valley Council for Community Action have reached 9,000, which is 12% more than this time last year. The lingering economic impact of the pandemic, coupled with more expensive fuel result in more expensive utilities.

As such, he expects a need for assistance in the long term.

Norwich economy:Empty storefronts plague Norwich's downtown and beyond. What is the city doing about it?

“With the (past) restrictions and the loss of income, it’s going to take a while to recover,” Carenza said.

Norwich Public Utilities customer service center can help with heating assistance applications. Customers can still call 860-887-2555 for more information on programs, services and assistance.

