Defendant repeatedly denies agreeing to kidnap governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the four men standing trial for allegedly plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took the stand in his own defense Thursday, repeatedly stating emphatically that he did not agree to a kidnapping and trying to paint his interactions with the militia as largely recreational.

Below, see updates from federal court:

10:16 a.m.: Daniel Harris says that while he was a member of a chat group where the kidnapping plot was discussed and occasionally chimed in on it, he often ignored it and says he missed “hundreds” of messages at a time.

Harris is working to paint his involvement as recreational and indicate he was just trying to have fun. He talks about bringing his puppy to one of the trainings, as well as a poop emoji hat. He talks repeatedly about his dog.

He says that when they built a “shoot house” at a property in Luther in Lake County, he did not build it with Whitmer’s vacation home in mind.

He also testifies about meeting undercover FBI agent “Red,” who was posing as someone who could get explosives for the group. He said he never saw videos of bombs being detonated that the agent testified he showed members of the militia as proof that he could get the explosives.

Harris adds that later, the medical tent at Luther started being used as a beer tent. He said he bought $200 worth of beer and Jagermeister. The goal, he says, was to “get wasted.” He said after putting the guns away, they started a barrel fire and Harris started drinking “till the cows come home.”

Ty Garbin previously testified that Harris did not go on a nighttime surveillance trip to the governor’s vacation home in Elk Rapids. Garbin said Harris was “so drunk that he could barely stand up” and also that Harris said he didn’t want to go because he “wasn’t feeling it.”

10 a.m.: Daniel Harris discusses an online chat message in which he said people should knock on the governor’s door and “just cap her.” Harris said he sent the message because he was frustrated with the ongoing discussions about the kidnapping plot, which he said he had already objected to, and that he meant to show he knew the group was not serious and would not follow through on any violence.

He adds that in additional trainings and meetings, he never agreed to get “weapons of mass destruction” or kidnap the governor.

9:52 a.m.: Harris is talking about another weekend spent with various militia members. He describes the events as for fun.

Defense attorney: “You didn’t agree to kidnap the governor that weekend, right?”

Harris: “No.”

Later, Harris discusses a hike he took with Ty Garbin, who previously pleaded guilty in the plot and testified for the prosecution, near Garbin’s property in Luther in Lake County.

Defense attorney: “You wouldn’t agree to kidnap the governor on a hike?”

Harris: “No.”

He says he was friends with Garbin and other militia members and they often spent time together doing recreational activities.

At another training in Munith, he said, he “disagreed” with a plot to kidnap the governor.

Attorney: “Did you have a physical reaction?”

Harris: “I did. I threw my hat at somebody.”

Harris testifies that he later went to dinner with some of the militia members.

Attorney: “You didn’t agree to kidnap the governor at Buffalo Wild Wings, did you?”

Harris: “No.”

9:42 a.m.:

Defense attorney: “Did you meet a guy named Frank Butler?”

Harris: “Yeah.”

Attorney: “What was your impression of him?”

Harris: “Absolute lunatic.”

Butler was allegedly involved in a plot to kidnap the governor of Virginia.

A short time later:

Defense attorney: “Did you agree to kidnap the governor of Michigan?”

Harris: “Absolutely not.”

Harris adds that on multiple occasions, members of the militia were high or drunk. He references drinking heavily.

9:38 a.m.: Daniel Harris says that discussions that happened at a dinner after a training in Cambria, Wisconsin, were not part of any kidnapping plot.

Defense attorney: “Did you agree to kidnap the governor of Michigan (during that dinner)?”

Harris: “Absolutely not.”

Attorney: “Did you agree to storm the (Michigan) Capitol?”

Harris: “No.”

The next day, there was more training at the shoot house.

Attorney: “Did you believe it was a mock-up of the governor’s house?”

Harris: “No.”

Attorney: “Did you believe it was a mock-up of the Capitol?”

Harris: “No.”

9:35 a.m.: Daniel Harris testifies that in a “shoot house” constructed for militia training, he was concerned about safety. He said he put measures in the house like lines and messages to encourage safety. He said he also drew smiley face targets.

He said the purpose of the training was to learn how to protect and clear your own home and for fun.

“Shoot houses are fun,” Harris said.

9:32 a.m.: His attorney is questioning Daniel Harris about his involvement in trainings and meetings with the other defendants.

Defense attorney: “Did you agree to kidnap the governor of Michigan?”

Harris: “Absolutely not.”

Attorney: “Did you agree to storm the (Michigan) Capitol?”

Harris: “No.”

9:29 a.m.: Harris is discussing trainings he attended and attempts of the group to build a bomb. The attempts were not successful. He said he had safety concerns about the training events.

8:30 a.m.: Suspect Daniel Harris, a former U.S. Marine, has taken the stand in his own defense.

Defense attorneys started their case Wednesday after federal prosecutors wrapped up.

The judge has ruled that multiple witnesses the defense subpoenaed, including controversial FBI informant Stephen Robeson , will not have to testify after they said they would invoke the Fifth Amendment.

Also on Wednesday, two defense attorneys who received threats over their work in the trial said they are not concerned.

Stay with us for the latest throughout the trial.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.