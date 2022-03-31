ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Defendant repeatedly denies agreeing to kidnap governor

By Ken Kolker, Madalyn Buursma, Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5Spl_0ev5C5mg00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the four men standing trial for allegedly plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took the stand in his own defense Thursday, repeatedly stating emphatically that he did not agree to a kidnapping and trying to paint his interactions with the militia as largely recreational.

Below, see updates from federal court:

10:16 a.m.: Daniel Harris says that while he was a member of a chat group where the kidnapping plot was discussed and occasionally chimed in on it, he often ignored it and says he missed “hundreds” of messages at a time.

Harris is working to paint his involvement as recreational and indicate he was just trying to have fun. He talks about bringing his puppy to one of the trainings, as well as a poop emoji hat. He talks repeatedly about his dog.

He says that when they built a “shoot house” at a property in Luther in Lake County, he did not build it with Whitmer’s vacation home in mind.

He also testifies about meeting undercover FBI agent “Red,” who was posing as someone who could get explosives for the group. He said he never saw videos of bombs being detonated that the agent testified he showed members of the militia as proof that he could get the explosives.

Harris adds that later, the medical tent at Luther started being used as a beer tent. He said he bought $200 worth of beer and Jagermeister. The goal, he says, was to “get wasted.” He said after putting the guns away, they started a barrel fire and Harris started drinking “till the cows come home.”

Ty Garbin previously testified that Harris did not go on a nighttime surveillance trip to the governor’s vacation home in Elk Rapids. Garbin said Harris was “so drunk that he could barely stand up” and also that Harris said he didn’t want to go because he “wasn’t feeling it.”

10 a.m.: Daniel Harris discusses an online chat message in which he said people should knock on the governor’s door and “just cap her.” Harris said he sent the message because he was frustrated with the ongoing discussions about the kidnapping plot, which he said he had already objected to, and that he meant to show he knew the group was not serious and would not follow through on any violence.

He adds that in additional trainings and meetings, he never agreed to get “weapons of mass destruction” or kidnap the governor.

9:52 a.m.: Harris is talking about another weekend spent with various militia members. He describes the events as for fun.

Defense attorney: “You didn’t agree to kidnap the governor that weekend, right?”

Harris: “No.”

Later, Harris discusses a hike he took with Ty Garbin, who previously pleaded guilty in the plot and testified for the prosecution, near Garbin’s property in Luther in Lake County.

Defense attorney: “You wouldn’t agree to kidnap the governor on a hike?”

Harris: “No.”

He says he was friends with Garbin and other militia members and they often spent time together doing recreational activities.

At another training in Munith, he said, he “disagreed” with a plot to kidnap the governor.

Attorney: “Did you have a physical reaction?”

Harris: “I did. I threw my hat at somebody.”

Harris testifies that he later went to dinner with some of the militia members.

Attorney: “You didn’t agree to kidnap the governor at Buffalo Wild Wings, did you?”

Harris: “No.”

9:42 a.m.:

Defense attorney: “Did you meet a guy named Frank Butler?”

Harris: “Yeah.”

Attorney: “What was your impression of him?”

Harris: “Absolute lunatic.”

Butler was allegedly involved in a plot to kidnap the governor of Virginia.

A short time later:

Defense attorney: “Did you agree to kidnap the governor of Michigan?”

Harris: “Absolutely not.”

Harris adds that on multiple occasions, members of the militia were high or drunk. He references drinking heavily.

9:38 a.m.: Daniel Harris says that discussions that happened at a dinner after a training in Cambria, Wisconsin, were not part of any kidnapping plot.

Defense attorney: “Did you agree to kidnap the governor of Michigan (during that dinner)?”

Harris: “Absolutely not.”

Attorney: “Did you agree to storm the (Michigan) Capitol?”

Harris: “No.”

The next day, there was more training at the shoot house.

Attorney: “Did you believe it was a mock-up of the governor’s house?”

Harris: “No.”

Attorney: “Did you believe it was a mock-up of the Capitol?”

Harris: “No.”

9:35 a.m.: Daniel Harris testifies that in a “shoot house” constructed for militia training, he was concerned about safety. He said he put measures in the house like lines and messages to encourage safety. He said he also drew smiley face targets.

He said the purpose of the training was to learn how to protect and clear your own home and for fun.

“Shoot houses are fun,” Harris said.

9:32 a.m.: His attorney is questioning Daniel Harris about his involvement in trainings and meetings with the other defendants.

Defense attorney: “Did you agree to kidnap the governor of Michigan?”

Harris: “Absolutely not.”

Attorney: “Did you agree to storm the (Michigan) Capitol?”

Harris: “No.”

9:29 a.m.: Harris is discussing trainings he attended and attempts of the group to build a bomb. The attempts were not successful. He said he had safety concerns about the training events.

8:30 a.m.: Suspect Daniel Harris, a former U.S. Marine, has taken the stand in his own defense.

Defense attorneys started their case Wednesday after federal prosecutors wrapped up.

The judge has ruled that multiple witnesses the defense subpoenaed, including controversial FBI informant Stephen Robeson , will not have to testify after they said they would invoke the Fifth Amendment.

Judge won’t force ‘double agent’ to testify in kidnap plot trial

Also on Wednesday, two defense attorneys who received threats over their work in the trial said they are not concerned.

Stay with us for the latest throughout the trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8

11K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WOOD TV8 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Virginia State
City
Elk Rapids, MI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
Turnto10.com

Ohio governor defends signing permitless carry law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine insists he’s still on the side of law enforcement, despite signing a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, over their strong objection. The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police had opposed the bill the governor signed earlier this week.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDIO-TV

FBI: Accused wanted 'tyrant' Gov. Whitmer tied up on table

A key figure in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was secretly recorded telling an undercover FBI agent that he wanted to restrain the "tyrant" on a table, then pose for a photo "like we just made the biggest drug bust." The 2020 recording of Adam Fox...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Defendants#Guns#Defense Attorneys#Fbi
9&10 News

Government Rests Case on Day 13 of Whitmer Kidnapping Trial

After nearly 40 witnesses called, the government rested their case in the federal trial into the kidnapping plot of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. This comes on Day 13 of the trial against Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox, Barry Croft and Daniel Harris. Late Tuesday night reports were uncovered that the FBI was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s parents issue chilling warning to Brian Laundrie’s family and say ‘they have MORE evidence against them’

BRIAN Laundrie’s parents will have to "wait and see" what evidence Gabby Petito's family has against them, according to the Petito's lawyer. Attorney Pat Reilly issued the ominous warning after Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges they knew their son had killed the vlogger.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column:Governor defends storm victims

Gov. John Bel Edwards shined the spotlight on the plight of hurricane victims in the state during his Monday address to the Legislature at its opening session, and three Southwest Louisiana victims were recognized. Legislators will also try to reform the property insurance system at their session. Edwards said citizens...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Tennessee Lookout

Governor again denies any knowledge of National Guard offer for voucher vote

For the second time, Gov. Bill Lee denied knowledge Monday of a National Guard promotion offer to Rep. John Mark Windle in return for a vote in favor of the Education Savings Account bill in 2019. But Rep. Kent Calfee confirmed again Monday he had a conversation with the governor about hearing former House Speaker […] The post Governor again denies any knowledge of National Guard offer for voucher vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Trial Paused Due to Coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A positive coronavirus case has put the brakes on the federal trial of four men who are accused of plotting to kidnap the governor. Court documents say "an essential trial participant" has tested positive. The trial was scheduled to resume today. The court is now hoping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy