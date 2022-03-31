ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

What’s Going Around: Flu, stomach bug, allergies

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bqBb_0ev5C4tx00

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing influenza A, viral upper respiratory infections, allergy and asthma exacerbations and a viral stomach bug.

The providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing influenza A and B, a stomach bug and hand, foot and mouth.

Providers there offered the following advice about hand, foot and mouth:

“More commonly known as hand, foot, and mouth disease, coxsackie virus can start with a fever; sometimes a high fever for three to five days. Then, tiny blisters start to show up, typically around the mouth, on the hands and feet, and often in the diaper area. Blisters also develop on the back of the mouth or throat and sometimes on the tongue, causing a sore throat. Many children drool and refuse to drink or eat.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is very contagious, and your child should not go to school while they have the fever or rash. There is no treatment for hand foot and mouth, but it is important to make sure your child is drinking enough fluids to stay hydrated.

The virus will resolve on its own after about seven days. However, if you see a rash like this on your child or if they are not drinking well or saying they have a sore throat, call your medical provider for guidance on pain control and signs of dehydration.”

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports the flu, croup, seasonal allergies, pink eye, viral colds and a stomach bug.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice on croup:

“Croup often does not need to be treated. If the child can remain calm and keep their breathing under control, observation and supportive care during the viral symptoms are all that is needed, even if their cough is quite barky. But if the croup is severe and the breathing space between the vocal cords is very small, steroids are sometimes needed to acutely relieve the inflammation and open the space between the cords.

A medical provider should examine your child if they are having any distressed or persistently noisy breathing.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports a lot of viral upper respiratory infections this week and a few cases of influenza A.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
abc27 News
abc27 News

12K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow abc27 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Cape Gazette

The differences between COVID-19, flu, allergies and colds

When a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, or cough appear, you might ask yourself, “Do I have COVID-19, the flu, allergies or a cold?” And since all these illnesses share some similar symptoms, it’s hard to know the difference. To know for certain, you need to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
York, PA
Health
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Spring Grove, PA
Healthline

Is This Food Poisoning, Stomach Flu, or COVID-19?

If you are experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, you may wonder if the cause is food poisoning, stomach flu, or COVID-19. These conditions share similar symptoms, though there are some key differences between them. Read on to learn more about the symptoms of food poisoning, stomach...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Salads—It Causes Indigestion!

A salad is widely considered to be the epitome of a healthy meal, and especially one to refer to if you frequently suffer indigestion from acidic foods. If you still find yourself experiencing dreadful bloating, heartburn, stomach aches or other negative effects tied to indigestion, it’s worth looking into what you consume every day and what might be a major culprit.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Flu#Seasonal Allergies#Influenza Virus#Flu Symptoms#Blisters#Roseville Pediatrics
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
PennLive.com

Do you have allergies or COVID-19? Here’s how to tell

Pennsylvania’s worst allergy season is upon us. Some people will surely wonder if they’re coming down with COVID-19. “In that first couple of days, a little bit of a sore throat, which can occur with allergies, and that nasal congestion and runny nose, they can appear similar,” said Dr. Timothy Craig, an allergy specialist at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Processed Food To Stop Eating If You Struggle With Dry, Flaky Skin

While dry skin is a natural skin type for many people, it can also be exacerbated or become itchier and patchier with an unbalanced, salt-heavy diet. Drinking plenty of water, eating an array of vitamins and minerals and moisturizing daily can help combat dry skin, and evaluating and assessing your daily food and snack choices can be beneficial as well. We checked in with health and skincare experts Dr. Simran Sethi, MD, MBA and Dr. Rudolf Probst, MD, to learn more about how one common (and undeniably delicious) processed food might be linked to dry skin and why it’s best to be wary of it for this reason.
SKIN CARE
SELF

What Could Be Causing Your Weird Stomach Problems?

Digestive troubles, for many people, top the list of symptoms that are straight-up miserable to live with. After all, who wants to feel constantly gassy or bloated while running to the bathroom left and right? Not only can these symptoms feel uncomfortable (or even downright painful), they can seriously impact how you feel about yourself and the way you live your daily life. If you’re not sure what’s going on, don’t fret. Oftentimes, there is a simple explanation for gastrointestinal (GI) issues. But if they’re starting to feel constant, it’s worth exploring whether something more complicated could be lingering under the surface. Take this quiz to find out what might be causing your stomach problems, and when you should consider seeing a doctor about them—because you deserve to feel good in your body.
HEALTH
abc27 News

abc27 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy