The exit from Interstate 35 northbound to Interstate 635 northbound in Overland Park was closed early Thursday morning because of a crash involving a semi.

The semi rolled on its side at about 2:20 a.m.

Johnson County fire officials said no one was hurt.

Overland Park police said the driver took the ramp too fast and rolled. Nothing from the truck spilled.

The ramp reopened at 5:40 a.m.