Roseville, OH

Roseville Man Sentenced for Failure to Comply, OVI

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Roseville man will spend up to 12 months in prison for a felony...

The Lima News

Lima man sentenced on drug charges

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of six years in prison for the possession and distribution of drugs. Kalvin Lasenby II, 30, of Lima, was sentenced on charges contained in three separate cases covering grand jury indictments from August and September of 2020 and August of 2021.
LIMA, OH
WTOV 9

Man jailed following OVI crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — One man is in jail following a two-car crash that took place early Tuesday morning on the corner of Wilson and Lincoln Avenues in Mingo Junction. While waiting for dispatchers, one of the drivers fled the scene -- but was soon located. Both drivers were...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Couple pleads not guilty in case of infant death

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A couple accused of involuntary manslaughter pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Larry Weaver, Jr. and Kristina Edwards were indicted on the following charges earlier in March: Aggravate trafficking in drugs Trafficking in heroin Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of heroin Possession of a fentanyl-related compound Endangering […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WFMJ.com

Two killed in crash that closed I-76

State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that closed westbound Interstate 76 in Portage County for three-and-a-half hours early Friday. According to the Patrol, shortly before 2:30 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer struck two people in the road as he was changing lanes to avoid a burning car on the side of the road.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Defiance man hits semi head on in Paulding County

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
cbs19news

Petersburg man sentenced for 2019 murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Petersburg will spend decades in prison for a murder that occurred in 2019. According to WRIC, 23-year-old Jaquan Moultrie was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 85 years in prison. He was convicted on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful stabbing in...
PETERSBURG, VA
Portsmouth Daily Times

25 public indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 11 and returned 25 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. CHARLES B. COPLEY, 46. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. COREY J....
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

