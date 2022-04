McLennan County residents may need to take a deep breath and count to 10 when they receive their property appraisal notices in a few weeks. Residential property values increased 30% countywide, according to preliminary figures from the McLennan County Appraisal District. That compares with a 25% increase statewide, and even larger jumps among several school districts in McLennan County. Crawford ISD is poised to see a 47% jump, while China Spring ISD and La Vega ISD will see 37% and 41% jumps, respectively, based on preliminary data.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO