Morris County launches database featuring photos, information on Vietnam War veterans

Morris County, with the help of local historians, has created an online database to commemorate local veterans who served in Vietnam some 50 years ago.

The database, "Welcome Home: Morris County's Vietnam Vets," launched Tuesday and features a collection of photos, historical accounts and other facts about the Vietnam War. It also encourages veterans and their families to submit biographical information to be included on the ever-expanding website.

The site's launch date coincides with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which marks the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

The database is the latest project in the Morris County Veterans Compendium, a series of online works compiled by the Office of Planning and Preservation to document the military service of county residents throughout history. In recent years, the office has created websites for Morris County residents who served in World War II, the Spanish-American War and the Philippine-American War, as well as one dedicated to county men of color who were part of the Civil War.

The compendium was created in 2009 after a World War II veteran expressed concern that his and fellow soldiers' contributions would be lost to history, said Jan Williams, a Morris County cultural and historic resources specialist. Since then, the county has worked hard to compile a list of local veterans who have served in all conflicts.

The Vietnam War database contains more than 300 pages of information, the majority of which consists of photos and bios of soldiers sorted alphabetically by last name. It also mentions the mistreatment many veterans faced from the public upon returning home — a sentiment seemingly at odds with how they acted in Vietnam.

"In communicating with Vietnam veterans, I was surprised to learn from several that our American soldiers were busy ‘winning hearts and minds’ in Vietnam, long before we became aware of the phrase," Williams said. "They cared for orphans, villagers, and worked tirelessly to leave Vietnam a better place. Although the veterans mentioned a lingering bitterness about the way they were treated upon return, they choose to focus on the honorable service they rendered during (the war)."

The first name featured in the list of hundreds of local veterans is Charles R. Abella, of Mount Olive who served in the United States Air Force.

Also included is Christopher W. Anderson of Mount Arlington who served on the United States Navy USS Spartanburg County LST-1192 as a Navy firefighter. Anderson served during the final year of the war, through the fall of Saigon, according to the website.

Photos and information about James Baccaro Sr. was submitted to the effort by his widow Marlene Baccaro. When he returned from Vietnam in 1967, "Jim" utilized the GI Bill and received an associate's degree from Union College, a bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University and a master's degree from Farleigh Dickinson University. In 1971, he began a 30-year career with the Xerox Corporation. He died after a "valiant battle with cancer and heart disease associated with exposure to Agent Orange," according to the website.

Morris County is seeking more names to add to the Vietnam database and invites residents to submit their municipality, service branch, battles or incidents they participated in and awards or citations issued, along with any photos available.

Any Vietnam veteran who was born in Morris County, has been a resident for at least 10 years or has retired and moved out of state can be recognized. The families of service members who have died are also invited to share stories of their loved ones.

All information can be sent to Jan Williams at jwilliams@co.morris.nj.us.