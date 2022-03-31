ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Morris County launches database featuring photos, information on Vietnam War veterans

By Kyle Morel, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
Daily Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRExf_0ev58bi600

Morris County, with the help of local historians, has created an online database to commemorate local veterans who served in Vietnam some 50 years ago.

The database, "Welcome Home: Morris County's Vietnam Vets," launched Tuesday and features a collection of photos, historical accounts and other facts about the Vietnam War. It also encourages veterans and their families to submit biographical information to be included on the ever-expanding website.

The site's launch date coincides with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which marks the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

The database is the latest project in the Morris County Veterans Compendium, a series of online works compiled by the Office of Planning and Preservation to document the military service of county residents throughout history. In recent years, the office has created websites for Morris County residents who served in World War II, the Spanish-American War and the Philippine-American War, as well as one dedicated to county men of color who were part of the Civil War.

The compendium was created in 2009 after a World War II veteran expressed concern that his and fellow soldiers' contributions would be lost to history, said Jan Williams, a Morris County cultural and historic resources specialist. Since then, the county has worked hard to compile a list of local veterans who have served in all conflicts.

Happiness degree:Centenary University launches master's degree in 'happiness studies'

The Vietnam War database contains more than 300 pages of information, the majority of which consists of photos and bios of soldiers sorted alphabetically by last name. It also mentions the mistreatment many veterans faced from the public upon returning home — a sentiment seemingly at odds with how they acted in Vietnam.

"In communicating with Vietnam veterans, I was surprised to learn from several that our American soldiers were busy ‘winning hearts and minds’ in Vietnam, long before we became aware of the phrase," Williams said. "They cared for orphans, villagers, and worked tirelessly to leave Vietnam a better place. Although the veterans mentioned a lingering bitterness about the way they were treated upon return, they choose to focus on the honorable service they rendered during (the war)."

The first name featured in the list of hundreds of local veterans is Charles R. Abella, of Mount Olive who served in the United States Air Force.

Also included is Christopher W. Anderson of Mount Arlington who served on the United States Navy USS Spartanburg County LST-1192 as a Navy firefighter. Anderson served during the final year of the war, through the fall of Saigon, according to the website.

Later high school start time:More sleep coming for Chatham students thanks to later start times next year

Photos and information about James Baccaro Sr. was submitted to the effort by his widow Marlene Baccaro. When he returned from Vietnam in 1967, "Jim" utilized the GI Bill and received an associate's degree from Union College, a bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University and a master's degree from Farleigh Dickinson University. In 1971, he began a 30-year career with the Xerox Corporation. He died after a "valiant battle with cancer and heart disease associated with exposure to Agent Orange," according to the website.

Morris County is seeking more names to add to the Vietnam database and invites residents to submit their municipality, service branch, battles or incidents they participated in and awards or citations issued, along with any photos available.

Any Vietnam veteran who was born in Morris County, has been a resident for at least 10 years or has retired and moved out of state can be recognized. The families of service members who have died are also invited to share stories of their loved ones.

All information can be sent to Jan Williams at jwilliams@co.morris.nj.us.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Record
Daily Record

631

Followers

245

Posts

68K+

Views

Follow Daily Record and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
MilitaryTimes

Fort Sill soldier dies after basic training event

A soldier going through the beginning stages of basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, died on the afternoon of March 3 after completing a training exercise. Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, 24, was assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade when he began showing signs of distress following an introductory exercise called “Hellcat 100,” according to a preliminary Army incident report.
FORT SILL, OK
Army Times

What veterans and service members need to know about military discharge upgrades

You have spent countless years of your life serving your country with honor and distinction, only to find yourself facing a discharge less than fully honorable due to misconduct. Your retirement could be lost, the education benefits you earned are now gone and your entitlement to other Department of Veterans Affairs benefits has been stripped away as well.
MILITARY
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Adelbert Waldron, The Deadliest Sniper Of The Vietnam War

During his single deployment in Vietnam, Staff Sergeant Adelbert F. Waldron III made 109 confirmed kills in just six months, making him the most lethal sniper in the history of the U.S. Army. Adelbert Waldron preferred working in the shadows. During the Vietnam War, he became the conflict’s most prolific...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Arlington, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Government
County
Morris County, NJ
Army Times

What are military burn pits? And why are veterans worried about them?

Burn pits are well-known within the military community, but the reasons for using them and the dangers that accompany them are less familiar to the American public. With the topic gaining prominence in recent months, here’s a look at the issues surrounding burn pits and the help veterans could receive in dealing with their effects.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Vietnam Veterans#Vietnam Vets#Spanish#Philippine#Centenary University
MilitaryTimes

Distinguished Flying Cross for Marine’s heroic piloting in KC-130J collision

A Marine major was piloting a KC-130J on a routine refueling mission on Sept. 29, 2020, when suddenly his nightmare came to life as an F-35B collided with his tanker. “I did not expect to be able to fly the aircraft away from this situation because there haven’t been any successful midair collision with a C-130, that I know of, in which the crew survives,” Maj. Cory Jones said in a video released by the 2nd Marine Air Wing.
MILITARY
NWI.com

Project honors Vietnam-era veterans

VALPARAISO — Vietnam-era veterans can get a free book and DVD as well as have their portrait made during a recognition event at the Valparaiso Public Library. They need to order the book online, though. The William Henry Harrison Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting the...
VALPARAISO, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s the list of 87 potential new names for confederate-named Army posts

The federal Naming Commission has released a list of 87 potential names for nine posts named for Confederate generals. The list—which includes historical military figures, recent Medal of Honor recipients, and more—was drawn from a total of 3,670 unique names among the 34,000-plus submissions the congressionally mandated commission received via its website and during members’ visits to the posts and surrounding communities, according to a Thursday press release.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Vietnam Veterans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Terry Courville and Roger Pete are just two of the Lake Area’s Vietnam Veterans who will be honored at a special ceremony this Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Lake Charles. It’s a welcome home that’s long overdue, since Vietnam Vets were often spat upon and not supported like World War 2 vets after the came back from the war.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
Daily Record

Daily Record

631
Followers
245
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy