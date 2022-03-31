Eveleth home damaged by fire, one safely evacuated

EVELETH — An Eveleth home was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon, while a man in the home was safely evacuated, according to the Northland FireWire.

Five Iron Range fire departments (Eveleth, Fayal Township, Gilbert, Virginia, Mountain Iron) responded to the blaze after reports of fire and smoke coming from the home’s roof around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man who had been in the house in the 800 block of Summit Street at the time was evacuated by arriving law enforcement officers.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic area. No injuries were reported, the Northland FireWire stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with assistance from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Eveleth Ambulance Service provided medical standby at the fire scene.