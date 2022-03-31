ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eveleth, MN

Eveleth home damaged by fire, one safely evacuated

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 1 day ago

EVELETH — An Eveleth home was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon, while a man in the home was safely evacuated, according to the Northland FireWire.

Five Iron Range fire departments (Eveleth, Fayal Township, Gilbert, Virginia, Mountain Iron) responded to the blaze after reports of fire and smoke coming from the home’s roof around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man who had been in the house in the 800 block of Summit Street at the time was evacuated by arriving law enforcement officers.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic area. No injuries were reported, the Northland FireWire stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with assistance from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Eveleth Ambulance Service provided medical standby at the fire scene.

CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

A Man Literally Walks Over A 94-Foot High Steel Arch Bridge In Minnesota

Drivers and pedestrians go over bridges all the time. However, one man in Minnesota took it to new heights and literally walked over the 94-foot high steel arches. The incident took place on St. Patty's day and the Southeast Metro Fire News shared the picture to their Facebook page. The bridge is on U.S. Highway 61 in Hastings, MN over the Mississippi River.
HASTINGS, MN
KX News

Police: Death of Grand Forks man was accidental

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The death of a man whose body was found behind a Grand Forks nightclub last month has been ruled accidental. Police say their investigation into the death of 26-year-old Anthony Valdez is complete and that the Grand Forks man died of hypothermia. He was reported missing Feb. 6 after he […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
Bring Me The News

2,500 hogs die in southern Minnesota barn fire

An estimated 2,500 hogs were killed in a barn fire early Thursday morning in southeastern Minnesota. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported on the 11000 block of 55th St. SE in Eyota Township at 3:35 a.m., with deputies arriving at the farm to find a barn fully engulfed in flames.
EYOTA, MN
Central Illinois Proud

Names of victims in UTV crash released

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of Minnesota women who died in a UTV crash in Tazewell County have been released. Ashley Embree, 22, and her sister, Sarae Embree, 16, of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, were both pronounced deceased at 5:51 p.m. on Saturday. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
92 Moose

A Body Has Been Found Inside a Maine Dam, Officials Say

According to WMTW News 8, a body was found Monday afternoon in the Barker Mill Dam on the Little Androscoggin River. The body was discovered on Monday morning near the dam and officials were called in to investigate. WMTW says crews were able to remove the body which was near one of the sluice gates inside the dam.
AUBURN, ME
FireRescue1

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Bring Me The News

CBS Minnesota

KEYC

Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893.

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

