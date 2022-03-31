Homeless woman arraigned on murder charge in death of New Bedford man

NEW BEDFORD — A homeless woman accused of the brutal murder of an older New Bedford man is being held without bail after arraignment Wednesday in district court.

Chelsea Pimentel, 33, is charged with assaulting and killing 62-year-old Kevin Stoughton on Monday inside his second-floor apartment at 39 N. Sixth St., two blocks from New Bedford’s Bristol County Third District Court .

Stoughton’s larynx had been crushed, he suffered four broken ribs and there were abrasions on his neck and face, according to Bristol County Assistant District Attorney Michael Scott .

Pimentel was charged with murder and two counts of assault and battery.

Pimentel’s defense attorney Robert Tutino entered a not guilty plea and asked that either a “reasonable bail” be set or that she be held for up to 15 days to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

He also suggested that she alternately be held under guard in a hospital.

Tutino described Pimentel as being five months pregnant and said she’s been disabled for many years as result of “extreme psychotic” and “serious mental” problems.

Stoughton’s death came to light on Monday, Scott said, after Fairhaven police were contacted at 1 p.m. by Pimentel’s mother, who lives in the town with her husband and their accused daughter’s 7-year-old daughter.

Stoughton’s body was later found by New Bedford police during a well-being check, police said.

Scott said Pimentel had sent a series of texts and at least one photo of Stoughton to her mother indicating that she “was in the presence of a dead man.”

She was interviewed by police and initially not charged with a crime, Scott said, and then spent Monday night at a Best Western hotel courtesy of a social services outreach program.

He said Pimentel told police Stoughton had awakened her that day by yelling at her and that he then asked for “sexual favors,” which led to her grabbing Stoughton from his chair and throwing him so that his head hit a bureau.

Scott said Pimentel, who was homeless and had taken a bus from Boston to New Bedford, had spent four days and nights at Stoughton’s North Sixth Street apartment.

He said an ex-boyfriend of Pimentel, who was also friendly with the victim, had persuaded Stoughton to take her in as a temporary lodger.

But a second interview conducted by police on Tuesday painted a different picture, according to Scott.

Scott told Judge David Sorrenti that text messages sent by Pimentel to her mother suggested that she had killed Stoughton to “seek her father’s attention.”

“He gone, yo. He dead. I'm a go for life. I did a [expletive] murder,” Pimentel allegedly texted.

She also, Scott said, texted that she had killed Stoughton because he previously had “done you wrong” referring to her father.

Scott said Pimentel apparently considered her actions as being a “mission murder.” He also said her father told police that he was never acquainted with the victim.

Pimentel, Scott said, also allegedly told police that on Sunday, the day before Stoughton died, she had squeezed his throat until "he turned blue."

There was no mention in court of any weapon having been used to kill Stoughton.

Sorrenti ordered Pimentel to be held without bail and to undergo a psychiatric evaluation until her next appearance in court this Friday.

Anthony Pina of New Bedford said that his uncle lives in the building where Stoughton was killed.

Pina, 53, said he had gotten to know Stoughton, who was friendly with his uncle, during the past couple of years.

“He seemed like a cool guy. He was always nice to me,” Pina said, as he stood in front the North Sixth Street apartment building where Stoughton's body was found by police on Monday.

“He was good-hearted to let her [Pimentel] stay there,” he added. “He felt sorry for her and was just trying to help someone who’s homeless and pregnant. Now she’s going to have her baby in jail.”

