Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Gary A. Boman Sr.

By Jennifer Haley
 1 day ago

Mr. Gary A. Boman Sr. of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his residence, he was 90 years old.

Preceded in death by Mother, Dora Boman; Sons, Gary Jr and Joseph (Cindy Brown) Boman; and Siblings, Mark Boman, Faye Boman, John Boman, Bertha Boman Taylor, and Dan Boman.

He is survived by Wife of 70 years, Joyce Boman; Daughter, Denise Boman, Son-in-law/best friend, John “Chief” Hubbard; Grandchildren, David Boman, Amy Boman, Tara Boman, Savannah Sikes, Lindsie Henry, (JD Henry), and Victoria Sikes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Boman was born and raised in Gadsden, AL, attending Emma Sansom High School and later Auburn University. He worked for Alabama Power for over 20 years and enjoyed his retirement years in Destin for over 25 years. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist and 12th Street Baptist in Gadsden. His hobbies were collecting coins and enjoying good food, but his passion was Auburn sports. He was honored on the jumbotron at one of the football games for attending over 500 games and also enjoyed a Friday luncheon this past season with the head football coach.

Private graveside services will be held in Gadsden, Alabama on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Forrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Hospice provider of your choice.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

