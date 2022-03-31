OBITUARY: Kathy Cheryle Presley

Kathy Cheryle Presley passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, she was 63 years old.

Kathy Cheryle Presley was born in Lebanon TN to Ruby Baker Presley and Odell Presley.

She worked as a Surgery Tech. She attended Fairview Baptist, was a fan of Alabama football, enjoyed the beach and her grandkids.

She is survived by daughters: Melissa Chrestman and Trista (Chris) Ward; grandchildren: Cameron Harris, Lilly Ward, Aiden Ward, Addison Ward, Kristopher Cochran, and Destinee Presley; great-grandchildren: Rayleigh Priddy, Ivory Priddy, Elaina Presley, Klayton Cochran; siblings: Joyce Belcher Maynard, Roy Presley, Kenneth Presley, Tommy Presley, Marilyn Hutchinson, Janice Arnold, Jack Presley, Cynthia Murphrey, and Marsha Wright; honorary sister: Denise Reece; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by daughter Shelby Presley, parents Ruby and Odell Presley, and siblings Buddy Presley, Betty Pruitte, and Ronnie Presley.

The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Wilson County Memorial.

