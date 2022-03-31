Stellantis says Russian van plant running out of parts

TURIN, March 31 (Reuters) - A Stellantis van plant in Russia will have to close shortly as it is running out of parts, the company’s chief executive Carlos Tavares said on Thursday.

The company has previously said it had suspended all exports and imports of vehicles with Russia, where it operates a van-making plant in the city of Kaluga, in partnership with Mitsubishi. Production in Kaluga remains for the local market at the moment.