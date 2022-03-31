ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Forecast: Hot, humid and windy Thursday

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 1 day ago
Hot and humid would be the best way to describe our day here across Southwest Florida. We are expecting temperatures to rise this afternoon to 90°F as the humidity makes a return.

The only break Mother Nature will give from the heat will be with a few passing clouds and breezy winds. We have witnessed winds today already up to 20mph and gusts above 30mph. With these winds and the continued dry grounds, fire danger is still elevated although there are no active fire weather warnings, this is mainly due to the increase of humidity. We still need to use caution until we get a decent amount of rain.

Speaking of rain, it does arrive to end the week and to start the weekend, The cold front that has spawned multiple tornadoes across the deep south will arrive here Friday into Saturday but will stall out and become stationary through Saturday. A wave of energy behind it will push through into early Sunday morning and will clear through from Sunday into Monday.

Because this system stalls and takes time to clear, we will battle off and on isolated showers and storms Friday through Monday. A few could be on the strong side, especially with the secondary wave that comes through Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Fort Myers, FL
