Alex Sanderson has urged the Rugby Football Union to appoint Marc McCall or Andy Farrell as Eddie Jones’ England successor.Twickenham has already begun the search for the right candidate to take over from Jones when his contract expires after next year’s World Cup with an Englishman the clear preference.Whoever is chosen could shadow Jones throughout the global showpiece that is being staged in France and must be in place for the following Six Nations.Sale director of rugby Sanderson, who has also been linked with the role, views Steve Borthwick as the favourite but believes that two other of his former...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO