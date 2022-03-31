ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

What's new on Disney+ in April

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxBf5_0ev51aVU00

There are plenty of new movies and TV shows to stream on Disney+ this April.

If you're looking for the perfect film for family movie night, consider the new musical comedy "Better Nate Than Ever," arriving April 1.

Starring Rueby Wood, Aria Brooks and Lisa Kudrow, the film follows a Broadway-loving teenage boy who isn't having much luck in his school's theater department, so he sneaks away to New York with his best friend to find his own success.

More episodes of "Moon Knight" and "The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder" are also arriving on Disney+ this April.

In honor of Earth Day on April 22, consider checking out Disneynature’s Catherine Keeneer-narrated film "Polar Bear," National Geographic’s "Explorer: The Last Tepui" and "The Biggest Little Farm: The Return."

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

Check out the full list of April arrivals on Disney+ below:

Friday, April 1

  • "Herbie: Fully Loaded"
  • "Better Nate Than Ever" - Premiere

Wednesday, April 6

  • "Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals" (S1, 4 episodes)
  • "Ghost and Molly McGee" (S1, 5 episodes)
  • "Moon Knight" - Episode 2
  • "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" - Episode 8 "Home School"

Friday, April 8

  • "Chasing Mavericks"
  • "Jordan Rides The Bus"
  • "Silly Little Game"
  • "Four Days In October"
  • "Fernando Nation"

Wednesday, April 13

  • "Raven's Home" (S5, 5 episodes)
  • "Scrat Tales" - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • "Moon Knight" - Episode 3
  • "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" - Episode 9 "Raging Bully"

Wednesday, April 20

  • "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" - Season 1 Finale - Episode 10 "Old Towne Road"
  • "Moon Knight" - Episode 4

Friday, April 22

  • "Polar Bear" - Premiere
  • "Bear Witness" - Premiere
  • "Explorer: The Last Tepui" - Premiere
  • "The Biggest Little Farm: The Return" - Premiere

Wednesday, April 27

  • "Sketchbook" - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • "Moon Knight" - Episode 5

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."

Comments / 0

Related
3 News Now

Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV SHOWS
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The Top 10 Movies on Netflix Right This Second

There are countless streaming options available at our fingertips, but not everything lives up to our expectations. That’s why we often turn to Netflix’s list of top movies, which ranks titles based on who’s watching what. Not only does it include the most popular new releases (like The Adam Project), but it also features a few family favorites (like Shrek and Shrek 2). The best part? The top movies on Netflix are updated on a daily basis, so there’s no shortage of new streaming options.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon Knight#Earth Day#Espn#National Geographic#Hulu
epicstream.com

Moon Knight: Is It Out Yet on Disney Plus, Netflix, or Hulu? Where and When to Watch Stream

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces a new character in the roster of heroes, Moon Knight comes in hot being the first release of the franchise this year and with all the excitement pumping through the veins of the fans, here is where to and when to watch the stream the series and whether it is already out on Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, or any other way to see it online for free.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Jensen Ackles May Be Heading To The Boys, But He Was Perfectly Happy To Marvel It Up For His Wife's Disneyland Birthday

Fans of The Boys are excited to see Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy when the irreverent superhero series returns to Amazon’s Prime Video on June 3, but the Supernatural actor had some business to tend to before all that happens. His wife Danneel Ackles recently celebrated her birthday with a family outing to Disneyland, where the soon-to-be supe enjoyed some time on the Marvel side of superhero stories.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Could Hugh Jackman Actually Play Wolverine In Deadpool 3? Here’s What Ryan Reynolds Thinks

Hugh Jackman Hollywood career launched in 2000 when he debuted as Wolverine in X-Men, and his run as the character lasted until 2017’s Logan. Since then, Jackman has said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t plan to don the adamanitum claws again, but that hasn’t stopped Ryan Reynolds from expressing interest in getting a proper cinematic Wolverine/Deadpool team-up. Many fans online have pitched for that to happen in Deadpool 3 (which was originally the plan), and Reynolds is game for this.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

All The Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix released the list of movies and TV shows coming to its streaming service in April 2022. Before fans can celebrate the return of Stranger Things this May, Netflix will be welcoming back several highly anticipated shows along with its usual batch of new movies. One of those highly anticipated shows is Ozark Season 4, Part 2, which will conclude the award-winning crime drama's run. The American series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner will be released on April 29.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios’ Solo Scarlet Witch Film Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Wanda Maximoff isn't going anywhere. There's no denying that Wanda Maximoff is one of the hottest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now and I'd even dare say that the Avenger, played by Elizabeth Olsen is the most "protected" in the franchise especially if you'd take into consideration how Kevin Feige speaks highly of her. For years, fans have been dying to see the 33-year-old actress star in a standalone Scarlet Witch project and while WandaVision could technically pass as her solo debut, rumor has it that we're finally going to see Olsen headline her own film series in the MCU.
MOVIES
MarketWatch

New on Netflix in April 2022: Here’s everything that’s coming, and what’s leaving

Netflix has a slate of acclaimed series returning in April, along with some potential new hits. “Russian Doll” (April 20), which premiered way back in 2019, is back for a second season. Natasha Lyonne stars in the existential comedy/drama about a woman who was stuck in a time loop in Season 1. The mysterious teaser for Season 2 makes it look like the universe isn’t done wither her yet, with more mind-bending plot twists.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool: Fan-Favorite Actor Unsure if They're Returning for MCU Sequel

Morena Baccarin has yet to get the call. Comic book film fans are uber-excited for the much-awaited return of Deadpool on the big screen, this time, under the Marvel Cinematic Universe banner. Now, we still don't know much about Deadpool 3 other than the fact that it'll see Ryan Reynolds and his Free Guy director Shawn Levy reunite.
MOVIES
GMA

GMA

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy