What's new on Disney+ in April

There are plenty of new movies and TV shows to stream on Disney+ this April.

If you're looking for the perfect film for family movie night, consider the new musical comedy "Better Nate Than Ever," arriving April 1.

Starring Rueby Wood, Aria Brooks and Lisa Kudrow, the film follows a Broadway-loving teenage boy who isn't having much luck in his school's theater department, so he sneaks away to New York with his best friend to find his own success.

More episodes of "Moon Knight" and "The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder" are also arriving on Disney+ this April.

In honor of Earth Day on April 22, consider checking out Disneynature’s Catherine Keeneer-narrated film "Polar Bear," National Geographic’s "Explorer: The Last Tepui" and "The Biggest Little Farm: The Return."

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

Check out the full list of April arrivals on Disney+ below:

Friday, April 1

"Herbie: Fully Loaded"

"Better Nate Than Ever" - Premiere

Wednesday, April 6

"Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals" (S1, 4 episodes)

"Ghost and Molly McGee" (S1, 5 episodes)

"Moon Knight" - Episode 2

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" - Episode 8 "Home School"

Friday, April 8

"Chasing Mavericks"

"Jordan Rides The Bus"

"Silly Little Game"

"Four Days In October"

"Fernando Nation"

Wednesday, April 13

"Raven's Home" (S5, 5 episodes)

"Scrat Tales" - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

"Moon Knight" - Episode 3

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" - Episode 9 "Raging Bully"

Wednesday, April 20

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" - Season 1 Finale - Episode 10 "Old Towne Road"

"Moon Knight" - Episode 4

Friday, April 22

"Polar Bear" - Premiere

"Bear Witness" - Premiere

"Explorer: The Last Tepui" - Premiere

"The Biggest Little Farm: The Return" - Premiere

Wednesday, April 27

"Sketchbook" - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

"Moon Knight" - Episode 5

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."