WCSO: Woman gets DWI with child in the car
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested and charged with a DWI. It was also found that the woman was driving with a child in the car.
On March 30, at around 10:30 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate a report of an intoxicated driver with a child in the vehicle on Eisenhower Ave in Queensbury. After an investigation, Misty L Gail, 38, of Queensbury was arrested and charged.
Charged:
- Driving while intoxicated
- Driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 or higher
- Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a minor under 16 years of age
- Endangering the welfare of a child
- Unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
Gail consented to a breath test that resulted in a .13% Blood alcohol content. She was released on an appearance ticket to return to Queensbury Town Court at a later date and time.
