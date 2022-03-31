ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

WCSO: Woman gets DWI with child in the car

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbWyr_0ev51Aki00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was arrested and charged with a DWI. It was also found that the woman was driving with a child in the car.

Police need help finding Schenectady murder suspect

On March 30, at around 10:30 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate a report of an intoxicated driver with a child in the vehicle on Eisenhower Ave in Queensbury. After an investigation, Misty L Gail, 38, of Queensbury was arrested and charged.

Charged:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 or higher
  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a minor under 16 years of age
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
WCSO: Woman arrested for selling drugs to police

Gail consented to a breath test that resulted in a .13% Blood alcohol content. She was released on an appearance ticket to return to Queensbury Town Court at a later date and time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Woman arrested for OWI, had young child unbuckled in car

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman was arrested Wednesday after Mecosta County deputies pulled her over and said she was under the influence of meth with her 2-year-old son in the car, unbuckled. The sheriff’s office said Danielle Wright, 25 of Cadillac, was pulled over in Big Rapids after...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queensbury, NY
Crime & Safety
Warren County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Queensbury Town Court#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Pawlet landlords trespassed in tenant’s home

PAWLET, Vt. (NEWS10) — Two landlords are in trouble after allegedly trespassing in their tenant’s home. Vermont State Police said Kay Mach, 68, and Jodie Mach, 43, both of Pawlet were issued citations after the incident. On March 22 around 11 a.m., troopers responded to a Pawlet residence...
PAWLET, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
FL Radio Group

19-Year-Old Killed In Ithaca Accident

A 19-year old passenger in a car that was involved in an accident in the 900 block of East Shore Drive in Ithaca Sunday was killed. Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a sedan that sustained major damage. Police say Vladislav Varetsa was thrown from the front passenger seat upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. A backseat passenger had to be extricated by firefighters and the driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.
ITHACA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy