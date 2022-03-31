ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Fishers to open Nickel Plate Trail project in coming weeks

By Mike Sullivan
 1 day ago

FISHERS, Ind. — In a few short weeks, the city of Fishers will be opening up their newly formed Nickel Plate Trail project. The 3.8 mile path has been in the works for three years.

“We are putting the finishing touches on this, and it’s a world class infrastructure,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “It draws in thousands of homes to be able to connect into our downtown.”

The stretch of trail takes the place of an old piece of the Nickel Plate Railroad. It will allow pedestrians to walk or bike from 141st Street to 106th. The key part of the plan is a tunnel that allows people to freely pass below busy 116th street. That underpass will open on May 14.

The official unveiling of the Nickel Plate Trail will also take place on May 14 from noon to 4 p.m. There will also be live music that night from 7 to 10.

“Anyone who has passed over 116th Street knows how difficult that pedestrian connectivity can be,” explained Fadness.

The city is also announcing plans for a boutique hotel that will be built right next to the tunnel. It’s the first hotel in downtown Fishers. It will be five floors and have 116 rooms.

It is the work of Browning Investments and the Dora Hotel Company. Dora’s headquarters are right in Fishers. The goal is to allow the hotel to further activate the trail space.

“We are also going to have a full bar and restaurant which will be accessible from the trail. We will pull a lot of people from the trail. It will be extremely welcoming, and there will be a fire pit and music. It will be great,” detailed Mandy Leverenz, the future director of Sales for Hotel Nickel Plate.”We will have seating outdoors as well. We will have tables and chairs all around.”

The hotel’s design will take into account the old Nickel Plate Railroad. It is expected to be open in early 2024.

“That’s going to be an iconic destination,” said Leverenz, smiling. “We really want to bring people off of the trail, and up into the community.”

