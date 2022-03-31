ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Average UK house price ‘surged by £33,000 over past year’

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4lyy_0ev4zMSI00

The price of a typical UK home climbed to a record high of £265,312 in March, according to an index.

The average price has increased by more than £33,000 in the past year, Nationwide Building Society said.

In March 2021, the average UK house price was £232,134.

Property values grew by 14.3% annually – the strongest pace of increase since 2004.

Prices are now 21% higher than before the pandemic struck in early 2020

Robert Gardner, Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide said it is becoming harder for homeowners to trade up, with price gaps between different property types moving to a record high.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “March saw a further acceleration in annual house price growth to 14.3%, the strongest pace of increase since November 2004.

“Prices rose by 1.1% month on month, after taking account of seasonal effects, the eighth consecutive monthly increase.

“The price of a typical UK home climbed to a new record high of £265,312, with prices increasing by over £33,000 in the past year. Prices are now 21% higher than before the pandemic struck in early 2020.

“The housing market has retained a surprising amount of momentum given the mounting pressure on household budgets and the steady rise in borrowing costs.

“The number of mortgages approved for house purchase remained high in February at around 71,000, nearly 10% above pre-pandemic levels. A combination of robust demand and limited stock of homes on the market has kept upward pressure on prices.

“The continued buoyancy of housing demand may in part be explained by strong labour market conditions. The unemployment rate has continued to trend down in recent months from already low levels. Wage growth has accelerated, though it is running below inflation.

“The significant savings accrued during lockdowns is also likely to have helped prospective homebuyers raise a deposit. We estimate that households accrued an extra (around) £190 billion of deposits over and above the pre-pandemic trend since early 2020, due to the impact of Covid on spending patterns.

“This is equivalent to around £6,500 per household, although it is important to note that these savings were not evenly spread, with older, wealthier households accruing more of the increase.

“Nevertheless, we still think that the housing market is likely to slow in the quarters ahead.

“The squeeze on household incomes is set to intensify, with inflation expected to rise further, perhaps reaching double digits in the quarters ahead if global energy prices remain high.

“Moreover, assuming that labour market conditions remain strong, the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates further, which will also exert a drag on the market if this feeds through to mortgage rates.”

It is becoming more difficult for existing homeowners to trade up, with the price gaps between different property types now at a record high

Robert Gardner, Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide said the average value of a detached home has increased by £68,000 since early 2020, while the average price of a flat has increased by £24,000.

Mr Gardner said: “Consequently, it is becoming more difficult for existing homeowners to trade up, with the price gaps between different property types now at a record high.

“This is particularly acute for those looking to move from flats to terraced houses, where the price gap has more than doubled since the onset of the pandemic (from around £12,000 to over £25,000).”

Nationwide’s figures also show Scotland recorded a 12% year-on-year rise in house prices in the first quarter of this year, marking the strongest rate of growth since the third quarter of 2007.

Alex Lyle, director of estate agency Antony Roberts, said: “Prices continue to rise in the family house market in particular, with large numbers of viewings, multiple offers and sealed bid scenarios all common. Ambitious or inflated pricing of flats means they can easily get stuck.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank , said: “Despite the exceptionally strong growth seen over the last year, a housing market slowdown is in the post.

“The cost-of-living squeeze and rising mortgage rates will undoubtedly take their toll on demand later this year. As we move beyond Covid and supply builds, this will also mean that house price growth becomes less eyebrow-raising.”

Meanwhile, economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics said that March probably marks the peak for house price growth.

Karen Noye, mortgage expert at Quilter, said: “While house prices so far appear undeterred, the challenging circumstances we are currently facing may finally see the start of a slowdown.”

Mike Scott, chief analyst at estate agency Yopa, said: “The housing market cannot ignore the wider economy forever and we expect a slowdown in the second half of the year, but no significant falls in prices.”

Andrew Montlake, managing director of mortgage broker Coreco, said: “Yes, the jobs market is strong but the once-in-a-generation cost of living crisis and rising interest rates will almost certainly start to calm activity levels in the months ahead. However, average property values are unlikely to fall materially as mortgage rates are still very competitive and supply levels are obscenely low.”

Guy Gittins, CEO of Chestertons, said: “Not even half way into March we had already witnessed a spike in buyer enquiries and sales compared to the same time period last year.”

Jason Tebb, from property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “As we approach Easter we’re seeing an uptick in new homes coming to market, as you’d expect for this time of year. However, this time around appetite from buyers is stronger as the historic lack of stock means demand is still outweighing supply.”

Here are average house prices in the first quarter of this year across the UK and the annual increase, according to Nationwide:

– Wales, £201,502, 15.3%

– South West, £300,936, 14.4%

– East Anglia, £277,332, 14.2%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £199,235, 13.5%

– East Midlands, £227,275, 13.5%

– Outer South East (includes Ashford, Basingstoke and Deane, Bedford, Braintree, Brighton and Hove, Canterbury, Colchester, Dover, Hastings, Lewes, Fareham, Isle of Wight, Maldon, Milton Keynes, New Forest, Oxford, Portsmouth, Southampton, Swale, Tendring, Thanet, Uttlesford, Winchester, Worthing), £337,094, 12.8%

– North West, £204,511, 12.4%

– Scotland, £178,289, 12.0%

– West Midlands, £233,136, 11.7%

– Outer Metropolitan (includes St Albans, Stevenage, Watford, Luton, Maidstone, Reading, Rochford, Rushmoor, Sevenoaks, Slough, Southend-on-Sea, Elmbridge, Epsom and Ewell, Guildford, Mole Valley, Reigate & Banstead, Runnymede, Spelthorne, Waverley, Woking, Tunbridge Wells, Windsor and Maidenhead, Wokingham), £422,428, 11.4%

– Northern Ireland, £171,095, 11.1%

North East , £153,029, 10.6%

– London, £518,333, 7.4%

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

576K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Inflation surges to 6.2% as cost-of-living crisis escalates

Rising prices across the board sent UK inflation soaring higher in February as the cost-of-living crisis intensified, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.2% in February, up from 5.5% in January and again reaching the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.The rise was higher than expected and comes after prices lifted across food, clothing and footwear and a range of products and services.The ONS said inflation rose across 10 out of the 12 categories that feed into the index, with only communication and education not...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Milk, eggs and coffee see big price hikes as UK inflation jumps higher

The latest official data showed prices rose across the board in February, including for many everyday household items and staple foods. UK inflation rocketed higher again in February as Britons faced price hikes across everything from fuel and food to clothing and computer games. The latest figures from the Office...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Average house price in Great Britain exceeds £350,000 for first time

The average price tag on a home in Great Britain has topped £350,000 for the first time, according to Rightmove. Typical asking prices hit £354,564 in March, up 1.7% or £5,760 compared with February, the property website said. It was the biggest monthly rise for this time of year in 18 years, and pushed the annual rate of growth in asking prices to 10.4%.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Most expensive house prices EVER: The average home now costs £265,312 in Britain after rising £33,000 in ONE year - but experts say the boom can't go on

Average house prices across Britain soared to record highs in March as new figures reveal a typical home now costs more than £265,000. The analysis, supplied by Nationwide Building Society, showed a £33,000 increase in year-on-year figures, reiterating the enduring resilience of brick and mortar. Property prices in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#Price Index#Housing Prices#Housing Demand#Uk
NBC Los Angeles

UK Inflation Hits Fresh Multi-Decade High of 6.2% on Surging Energy Prices

LONDON — U.K. inflation came in at an annual 6.2% in February, its highest since March 1992, as soaring food, fuel and energy costs continue to deepen the country's cost of living crisis. February's Consumer Price Index print was above consensus expectations among economists polled by Refinitiv for a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK weather: Hottest day of year so far as temperature hits 20C — nearly double normal average

Britain has enjoyed its warmest day of the year so far with temperatures nearly double the seasonal average. The Met Office said the mercury hit 20C in Kinlochewe, north-west Scotland, beating Friday’s high of 17.5C recorded in the West Sussex village of Wiggonholt.Across the north west of Scotland, temperatures are expected to be 19C in Oban, and as high as 20C in Achnagart.England is expected to see highs of 16C in Birmingham and 15C in Manchester, Southampton and the capital.Cardiff is also set to enjoy temperatures of up to 16C whilst the rest of the UK remains in the low...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK facing unprecedented hit to national income from inflation – Bank deputy

Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent has warned Britain is likely to be facing the worst ever external hit to national income from inflation as the Ukraine war compounds the cost-of- living crisis.In a speech in London, Mr Broadbent – who sits on the bank’s interest rate setting committee – said the scale of the impact is potentially unprecedented as the UK braces for inflation to hit a 40-year high of nearly 9%.He said: “As a big net importer of manufactures and commodities, it’s doubtful that the UK has ever experienced an external hit to real national income on...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Reuters

UK's surging jobs markets shows signs of stabilisation - REC

LONDON (Reuters) - A surge in demand for workers in Britain is showing some signs of stabilising, according to a survey published on Friday that may provide some comfort to the Bank of England as it worries about the risk of long-term inflation pressure. The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC)...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Manufacturing growth slows to worst point in 13 months

Manufacturing in the UK is doing worse than at any point for the last 13 months, as exports suffered and the war in Ukraine made buyers more cautious, an influential survey has found.After hitting a three-month high in February, the S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI survey scored 55.2 last month.It still means the sector is growing, but is significantly below the 58-point score seen in March.Anything above 50 is considered growth in a PMI survey, which asks businesses around the country how they are performing.Manufacturers were hit on several fronts, the survey found. Output decreased, as did orders, and growth...
ECONOMY
motor1.com

UK average annual car running costs hit £1,860

The average annual cost of motoring has topped £1,800 in the past year, according to analysis by a leading price comparison site. CompareTheMarket.com says the average UK motorist now spends £1,860 a year on driving, including the cost of petrol, insurance, tax and breakdown cover. According to the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

High energy costs are hitting UK; it's about to get worse

Tia Rutherford is worried about her 3-year-old son.As energy prices soared last fall, she tacked fleece blankets over her doors and windows to keep the cold out and started serving Jacob breakfast in his room so she didn’t have to heat the living room. But she's consumed by worry that she can’t pay her utility bills and that her son isn't warm enough.“There are effects on his health,’’ said Rutherford, a 29-year-old single mother who lives in southeast London. “He’s constantly catching colds.”People across the United Kingdom will face similar choices in coming months with energy costs for millions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Jack Robertson: Oxford are prepared for every scenario in Boat Race

Australian Jack Robertson is eager to make positive headlines for his country when he represents Oxford in Sunday’s Boat Race in London.The historic event will return to its usual River Thames home after the 2021 edition took place at Ely’s River Great Ouse without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.It will be the 167th men’s and 76th women’s Boat Race between Cambridge and Oxford this weekend with Robertson, who is studying a masters in sociology, proud to continue a long tradition of his countrymen by competing in the annual university race.Robertson is well aware of the history behind this event...
WORLD
The Independent

England peaking at right time in date with destiny against Australia in World Cup final

The third of April, a date with destiny that both England and Australia have been marching towards in their own way. Now that day is almost here as the two sides prepare to meet in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 final. Despite having won 10 of the previous 11 World Cups England and Australia will face off in an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final for the first time in 34 years. Hagley Oval in Christchurch will play host to the showpiece event of the 2022 tournament as Australia go in search of a record-extending sixth title, while...
WORLD
The Independent

E.ON blames Martin Lewis for ‘bringing down Britain’ as energy sites crash ahead of hike

Energy firm E.ON has appeared to blame money saving expert Martin Lewis after suppliers’ websites crashed ahead of Friday’s price hikes. E.ON, British Gas and EDF were among the sites struggling to deal with demand on Thursday morning. The tweet, potentially tongue in cheek, was posted as customers raised questions about meter readings. The E.ON profile said: “Unfortunately the website and phone lines of every supplier are being hammered today. “Martin has once again created unprecedented demand bringing down Britain. If you respond to our private message providing the details requested then we can assist you.”Mr Lewis...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Lord Patel salutes Yorkshire reforms as Headingley internationals get go-ahead

New Yorkshire chair Lord Patel saluted “an overwhelming vote for positive change” as structural reforms were approved by club members to pave the way for Headingley to stage England matches this summer.At Wednesday night’s extraordinary general meeting, three resolutions, including the ratifications of Patel as chair and Paul Hudson as chief executive, were voted through by sizeable majorities.These changes mean Yorkshire can host international matches, having been stripped of the privilege by the England and Wales Cricket Board following the club’s mishandling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims.Patel and Hudson received 932 of 1,109 votes cast, with 22 abstentions, in favour...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy