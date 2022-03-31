ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Today’s best Xbox Series X console deals in the UK

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04B665_0ev4zLZZ00

Update 31 March: The Xbox series X is in stock this morning at Argos , Very , Microsoft , Currys , Game , EE and Smyths Toys . The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Game , Smyths and Asda .

After more than a year of shortages, Microsoft’s stock woes appear to be coming to an end with restocks of the Xbox series X readily available from a large number of retailers. Xbox All Access – a monthly financing scheme over two years – also gives players the chance to pick up the new console from as little as £28.99 a month with Xbox Game Pass included, so you can play some of the best games the console has to offer .

If you’ve been holding off upgrading your Xbox One, now’s a good time to make the jump to Microsoft’s most advanced console to date. We’ve already seen some big releases in the first free months of 2022, including Rainbow Six Extraction , Dying Light 2 , Tunic and Elden Ring . and there’s plenty of more exciting titles just over the horizon, such as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga .

The best Xbox deal right now is at Microsoft, where you can grab the console with no accessories or add-ons (£449.99, Microsoft.com ). Bundles usually stick around a little longer than lone consoles, as the increased price deters scalpers. The current stock situation is the best we have seen with the Xbox series X for months.

As always the Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£248.39, Amazon.co.uk ), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox series X has seen the console regularly sell out across the board.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Can you upgrade the Xbox hard drive?

You can upgrade the Xbox series X storage with a simple plug-in accessory. The console comes with 1TB of built-in hard drive space. Some of that storage is taken up by system files, so you actually get a little less space than that.

The Seagate 1TB expansion card (£198, Amazon.co.uk ) doubles the capacity of the Xbox series X, leaving you with oodles of room for downloaded games. If the thought of running out of space is keeping you up at night, now’s a good opportunity to pick one up.

With download sizes ballooning and games like Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk ) hogging up to 100GB of the Xbox’s built in hard drive, it likely won’t be long until expansion drives are a required accessory.

What is Xbox All Access?

Game , Smyths Toys , and Asda sell the Xbox series X exclusively through the Xbox All Access programme. But what is that exactly?

Xbox All Access is a payment plan that lets you spread the cost of the Xbox series X or Xbox series S over two years. Rather than pay £449 for the console upfront, you pay 24 monthly instalments of £28.99. This includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand, including the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator (£59.99, Argos.co.uk ). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £10.99 per month.

That works out as £712 worth of stuff for £695, meaning Xbox All Access is pretty good value for money.

The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X

To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television. Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of framerate.

If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.

Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?

The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk ) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.

If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£54.99, Currys.co.uk ). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

Voucher codes

For discounts on gaming products and offers on consoles, try the links below:

After Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console? Here’s where to buy a PS5 , restock updates and how to pre-order in the UK

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
Phone Arena

Best Buy is running a huge Microsoft Surface Pro X sale for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you like to stay productive on the go and don't feel like Apple's industry-leading iPads can really keep up with your daily work needs, our list of the best Windows tablets available today includes quite a few great options... from Microsoft.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Free Game

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been surprised with a bonus free game for the month of March. In addition to the four games that comprise March's Games With Gold lineup, Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can download a bonus Xbox 360 game for free. That said, if you've been a subscriber for a while, you may already have it, as it's been made free via the subscription service, at least, a few times. That's right, Port Royale 3 -- normally $20 -- is once again free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Ons#Consoles#Video Game#Currys Game#Smyths Toys#The Xbox#Asda#Xbox Game Pass#Rainbow Six Extraction#Tunic#Microsoft Com#Amazon Co Uk
The Verge

The last-gen iPad Air is matching its lowest price at Amazon

The announcement of the latest iteration of the iPad Air at Apple’s Peek Performance event last week has resulted in price cuts for the last-gen model. Usually, the 2020 model of the iPad Air can only be found for $599.99, but Amazon currently has the 64GB model of this tablet in all colorways for $499.99. While the newer iPad Air comes with Apple’s M1 processor, the A14 Bionic chip in the 2020 model still provides more than enough power for a vast majority of applications. The iPad Air uses a 10.9-inch retina display with a resolution of 2360x1640, but for more details on the specs of the latest version of this tablet, feel free to read our review by Dan Seifert.
ELECTRONICS
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Grab a Discounted Tablet in Amazon's Fire Sale

Whether you're reading at the beach, video chatting on vacation, or streaming videos in bed, Amazon's Fire tablet deal has something for everyone. The Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Plus are all on sale for up to $45 off the retail price. Released in 2019, the...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
Digital Trends

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy the Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to find Microsoft’s next-gen console in stock

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock today at Argos, Amazon, Very, Microsoft, Currys, Game, EE and Smyths Toys. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Game, Smyths and Asda.The Xbox series X was sold out for much of 2021, but lately Microsoft’s next-generation console seems to overcome most of its stock problems. The cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is readily available at most retailers, and supplies of the X are gradually becoming just as easy to find. Rival Sony is still facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on everything from organised...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock news - live: Consoles available at Microsoft, Game, EE and more

Update 17 March: The Xbox series X is in stock this morning at Very, Microsoft, Currys, Game, EE and Smyths. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda.It’s starting to feel like a new dawn in Xbox restock land, as we begin today with news that the console is still available in the same eight (eight!) retailers as yesterday. This includes bundles at Game and Currys, Xbox All Access via Asda and Smyths, plus consoles on their own from Microsoft itself.Such great availability couldn’t have come at a better time either, as Microsoft just announced a whole catalogue of new games for the Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

iQOO U5x smartphone gets official

IQOO has added a new Android smartphone to their range with the launch of the iQOO U5x. The handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display with aHD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with two RAM and storage options.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Samsung prices 2022 4K, 8K, Neo QLED TVs, pre-orders begin

Samsung has released its official pricing for its 2022 line-up of 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs and pre-ordering for these new models is now available via Samsung’s website. The TVs include the 8K Neo QLED QN800B and QN900B, 4K Neo QLED models, an update to The Frame 4K TVs, and the somewhat surprising inclusion of Samsung’s first QD-OLED TV, which Samsung is simply calling “Samsung OLED (S95B).”
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

PlayStation Combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now Into New Tiered Subscription Service

Following months of reports about PlayStation merging PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single subscription service, PlayStation has finally announced that it is doing exactly that with the launch of what it's still calling PlayStation Plus. Beginning this June in specific markets, PlayStation Plus will have different tiers with certain benefits associated with each: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The first Dying Light receives Xbox Series X|S update

The new-generation patch for Dying Light is now available on Xbox Series X|S. While the sequel might be what’s hot right now, Techland is giving aspiring zombie-exterminators plenty of reasons to revisit the original Dying Light. On Monday, the “next-gen upgrade” for Dying Light finally came out on Xbox Series X|S after hitting PS5 earlier this month.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

One of the best Xbox Series X features has arrived for PC gamers

Microsoft’s DirectStorage tech that speeds up SSD loading times (and more besides) has already been seen on the Xbox, but has now officially arrived for PC gamers. In a blog post, Microsoft announced the launch of the public SDK (software development kit), and that from today, Windows games can ship with DirectStorage. However, note that developers will of course have to build this technology into their respective games – so don’t expect that to happen for some time yet for the majority of devs.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Won't Add Day One First-Party Games Like Xbox Game Pass

After months of rumors and reports, Sony finally announced this morning that it would be altering its PlayStation Plus service later this year. The new version of the subscription platform merges many elements that were already seen on Sony's PlayStation Now program and will now allow subscribers to stream or download a catalog of games spanning from PS1 to PS5. However, when it comes to competing more directly with Xbox Game Pass, Sony has confirmed that it won't be making first-party titles available on day one as Microsoft's service does.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy