Masked burglar ‘raids Beckhams’ £40m London mansion while they were inside’

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
 1 day ago

A masked burglar broke into the Beckhams’ £40 million west London mansion while they were asleep and ran off with thousands of pounds of designer goods, it has been reported.

David and Victoria Beckham were reportedly both in the house at the time, along with their 10-year-old daughter Harper, when the thief broken into through an upstairs bedroom window.

Cruz Beckham, 17, discovered that a burglar had been in the house when he arrived back home from a night out with friends, The Sun said. A spare room had reportedly been searched, with glass from the broken window scattered on the floor.

The paper said that the teenager alerted his father, who rang 999 while they searched the rest of the home.

A source told The Sun: “The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family.”

They added that CCTV had captured the masked intruder “clambering over the gate at the front of the house.”

“He then shimmied up the house and broke in through the window of a spare bedroom.

“The family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them to find out the burglar had broken into the house while they were at home.”

Thousands of pounds of designer and electrical goods were allegedly taken.

The Beckhams’ bought the four storey London townhouse in 2013 for £31 million and have spent an estimated £8 million doing it up.

The Grade II listed house has its own gym and wine cellar, as well as separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved to America with his fiance Nicola Peltz.

The Beckham’s also own a barn conversion in the Great Tew estate, Chipping Norton, which has its own swimming pool, sauna and football court.

The £6million Cotswold getaway is now reportedly patrolled by a security guard after two break-ins.

The famous couple are said to have ordered a review of the security of their London house following the break in.

Police believe that the burglar also targeted two other properties in the area.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 00.37am on Tuesday, 1 March to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington.

“The burglary is believed to have taken place between 8.30pm and 11.30pm on Monday, 28 February.

“A number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”

They said of the other burglaries in the area: “Inquiries are ongoing. Police believe entry was forced to a neighbouring property, and an attempt made to access another.

“Nothing is believed to have been stolen from the first address.”

