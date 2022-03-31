Owner Gives Beloved Dog 'All the Human Food' for His Last Days on Earth
A heartbroken owner gave her terminally-ill dog foods it had never had, such as cheesy tacos, pizza and fried chicken, as final...www.newsweek.com
A heartbroken owner gave her terminally-ill dog foods it had never had, such as cheesy tacos, pizza and fried chicken, as final...www.newsweek.com
I did the same thing the weekend before I had to put my girl down in 2016 the whole family came over and gave her lot's of love and we went on one last car ride to the park I feel ya because it still hurts me to think of her imiss her
The last 2 babies that I had to walk across the bridge I let them eat their favorite foods the last 2 days they were alive. My border collie lab when I got his diagnosis on the way home we stopped at McDonald's and I got in a hamburger. My little cockapoo Got to eat M&M's the last day that she was alive. Occasionally threw out her life I would sneak her a few and she loved them. These are beautiful souls that are sent to us from God above to be our companions to show us what unconditional love is all about. That's why I cried this morning when I read the China is telling people in one city that all their dogs must be killed. No one will ever touch my babies that I have now my 2 German shepherds and my Kitty. I will walk them across the rainbow bridge and the vet will come to my own home so they don't have to lay on a cold floor And have that be the last memory they ever have. I will hold their paw Kiss simalot and hold them dearly as they leave me forever. God let these babies be in
My animals are my children the love I have for them . I always say I always say I wish they could live as long as I do . All I pray for is some day to see them in heaven .
Comments / 14