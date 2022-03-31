ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Adam Kinzinger: Disqualify Donald Trump in 2024 for Asking Putin a Favor

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Illinois GOP congressman has hit out at the former president after he suggested Putin should "release" information on President Joe Biden's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 229

Ultimate One ⚓
16h ago

Agree with Kinzinger 100 percent! It is illegal to solicit dirt on an opponent! This should and be the one way ticket for Trumps de-qualification of running on the 2024 ballot!

Reply(17)
47
Dan Cook
20h ago

isn't questionable gain of financial amounts exactly why Trump continues to sue to keep his financial and tax records from ever seeing light of day !!! If once scrutinized Trump's records, they'd likely find that Trump has had his pockets open wide for Russian money, likely Saudi cash as well. Those are just to start.

Reply(46)
44
Cajun Gal
18h ago

If all republicans were like him and Cheney, we democrats wouldn't stand a chance. Y'all have no clue how strong these two are for your party.

Reply(10)
20
Washington Post

Trump reminds us why electing him in 2024 would be a disaster

Let’s play compare and contrast. President Biden announced Friday that the United States and its allies will move to cut off normal trade relations with Russia. It’s the latest sign that Biden and the West are working in concert to maximize pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the mounting humanitarian horrors of his invasion of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump kept hearing his fraud claims were false — but those he trusted kept saying they weren’t

One of the most important moments in Donald Trump’s political career was the moment he won the 2016 presidential election. I mean, that’s obviously true from the standpoint that it meant he became the 45th president of the United States. But it was true, too, because it was the payoff of a very specific bet he’d made as he was running for president: that he was right and the experts were wrong.
POTUS
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
