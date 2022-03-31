Adam Kinzinger: Disqualify Donald Trump in 2024 for Asking Putin a Favor
The Illinois GOP congressman has hit out at the former president after he suggested Putin should "release" information on President Joe Biden's...www.newsweek.com
Agree with Kinzinger 100 percent! It is illegal to solicit dirt on an opponent! This should and be the one way ticket for Trumps de-qualification of running on the 2024 ballot!
isn't questionable gain of financial amounts exactly why Trump continues to sue to keep his financial and tax records from ever seeing light of day !!! If once scrutinized Trump's records, they'd likely find that Trump has had his pockets open wide for Russian money, likely Saudi cash as well. Those are just to start.
If all republicans were like him and Cheney, we democrats wouldn't stand a chance. Y'all have no clue how strong these two are for your party.
