This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. I'm not saying we should have beauty contests for Mars rovers, but I am saying China's Zhurong rover is pretty dang charming. You can't see any up-close details of the solar-powered vehicle in a new image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, but you can appreciate the plucky little rover's efforts since it landed on the red planet in May 2021.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO