Body Found In Ditch Identified

A body was found near Minnesota Elementary School on Wednesday, and has been identified as 22-year-old Christiana Rocha, according to local Rochester Minnesota outlet KIMT. The remains of the young woman had been found near a snow pile in Gage Elementary’s parking lot by someone who was walking their dog, according to the authorities.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), on March 11 around 10:36 a.m., OPD responded to the 2200 block of West 9th Street for a shooting. A woman was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, says OPD. OPD says that detectives are continuing […]
The Hueytown Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person. Tavashia Austin could be in the western area of Birmingham. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and an unknown colored shirt. She is 5' tall and weighs 145 pounds. If you see her, you are asked to...
EVANSTON, Ill. — The body of a woman found on the shores of Lake Michigan in Evanston on Thursday has been identified as missing transgender rights activist Elise Malary, police confirmed. Malary’s body was found on the shores of Lake Michigan in the 500 block of Sheridan Square at Garden Park, just blocks from her […]
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in south Florida have identified the man whose arm was found in an alligator’s mouth last week. The arm was found with an alligator in Hungryland Preserve, and when deputies searched for clues, they found a leg about a mile away, as we previously reported.
Two decomposed bodies that were tied together have been discovered in a dam, sparking a homicide investigation. The grisly discovery was made by a kayaker paddling in the local waters at Gordonbrook Dam, 21km north of Kingaroy in regional Queensland, at 3:30pm on Saturday. The bodies were floating five metres...
BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
“Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday the previously unidentified little girl whose burned remains were found over 60 years ago in the Arizona desert was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos of New Mexico. The child’s remains were found on July 31, 1960, partially buried in a wash in […]
CARMEL, Ind. — New text messages reveal that a missing Carmel woman was scared of her husband, who police have said is a person of interest in her disappearance. On February 24, Ciera Breland (Locklair) went to St. Johns Creek in Georgia to visit family members with her husband Xavier, five-month-old son and Labradoodle. While […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three women have been accused in a case of neglect involving a special needs individual who died in 2020. According to a press release sent out by the Evansville Police Department, one suspect, Latavia Booker, 20, of Evansville, made a 911 call on January 5, 2020 stating that a client of […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who crashed during February's ice storm was found dead days later near his car, and now we know how he died. Travis Haley, 20, wrecked off Chenoweth Run Road on Feb. 6. Police responded to the wreck, but say they didn't find anyone.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing person case has been closed after human remains were found Saturday in Jefferson County. On March 5, Jefferson County sheriff deputies were called to a residence on Shropshire Hollow Road because human remains had been found. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a dog had found the remains and brought them onto the property. The remains were identified four days later by forensic investigators as Joe Hall.
A death investigation is underway after a toddler died in Shively on Monday. Louisville Metro police said Shively police notified them that a baby, 21-month-old Lenix Mikai Stanciel, of Louisville, died around 7:30 a.m. They did not give an exact location. But MetroSafe confirmed they were investigating at a place...
SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested for dealing alcohol and drugs to minors in Kentucky. The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says that Joseph Gembrowski was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 for soliciting underaged children with alcohol and drugs. Mr. Gembrowski was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of […]
Ralph and Philip Burdett are accused of causing the death of Julie Burdett at their Leicester home in January 2019. An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.
A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
