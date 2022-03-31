Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Wharton Gusty winds will impact portions of southern Wharton, southeastern Jackson, Galveston, southeastern Fort Bend, Brazoria, Chambers, Matagorda, southeastern Liberty and southeastern Harris Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1243 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary just ahead of a line of thunderstorms along a line extending from near Devers to near Iowa Colony to near Edna. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Baytown, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Bay City, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, El Campo, Clute and Webster. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
