White House Correspondent says Trump is "mentally unwell"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood says Donald Trump, the former president, "is mentally unwell in a way that makes him interested exclusively in what benefits him."

"Distinctions between true-false, right-wrong, America's friends, America's enemies are irrelevant to Donald Trump," Harwood added on Wednesday morning on CNN's "New Day," in response to what the cable news outlet is calling "Trump's brazen request to Putin."

"Russia has helped him financially and politically over the years," Harwood continued, "and he has aligned himself with Vladimir Putin. This is significant not just because he was president, but he's the leader of one of America's two political parties, he might be president again. And this is a moment of moral clarity. When Vladimir Putin is slaughtering thousands of people in Ukraine, for Republicans who do care about the difference between right-wrong, true-false, America's friends, America's enemies, to reflect on whether this is the person they want to attach their party to."

CNN reports that in "a new interview published Tuesday, former President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any damaging information he has about the Biden family, in a brazen request for domestic political assistance from America's top adversary."