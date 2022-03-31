ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House Correspondent says Trump is "mentally unwell"

By David Badash
 1 day ago
Donald Trump | People wave large flags from the top of a tow truck at the kickoff rally for the northeast convoy to DC at an I95 service area in Kennebunkport, Maine, March 2, 2022. - Rally attendees and speakers protest against vaccine mandates, covid treatments and government emergency orders. They claimed their convoy would enter DC. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood says Donald Trump, the former president, "is mentally unwell in a way that makes him interested exclusively in what benefits him."

"Distinctions between true-false, right-wrong, America's friends, America's enemies are irrelevant to Donald Trump," Harwood added on Wednesday morning on CNN's "New Day," in response to what the cable news outlet is calling "Trump's brazen request to Putin."

"Russia has helped him financially and politically over the years," Harwood continued, "and he has aligned himself with Vladimir Putin. This is significant not just because he was president, but he's the leader of one of America's two political parties, he might be president again. And this is a moment of moral clarity. When Vladimir Putin is slaughtering thousands of people in Ukraine, for Republicans who do care about the difference between right-wrong, true-false, America's friends, America's enemies, to reflect on whether this is the person they want to attach their party to."

CNN reports that in "a new interview published Tuesday, former President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any damaging information he has about the Biden family, in a brazen request for domestic political assistance from America's top adversary."

Comments / 57

Panther75l70
21h ago

Anything to try and get him not to run in 2024 you people happy with the current events affecting the country thx to this Dummy Biden? We were energy independent the southern boarder wide open the prospect of a Nuclear war with Russia closer than 1962 just wow.

Reply(5)
23
David Strout
21h ago

apparently the Whitehouse is very mentally unwell. .. we need a new building to establish a government and elect some leaders because we apparently don't have any.

Reply
14
Ryan Bubier
19h ago

I can't wait to vote for Trump again. if you like Biden as president you're obviously not pro America or pro family. only people joe cares about are the LGBTQ people and those paying hunter for access

Reply(6)
15
Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

