Astronomy

Northern lights 2022: 10 photos of aurora borealis sightings in parts of US

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Skygazers in parts of the northern U.S. were able to see the aurora borealis late Wednesday and early Thursday, according to USA Today and Space.com.

Social media users shared photos of the northern lights displays, which occurred amid a geomagnetic storm, using the hashtags #AuroraBorealis and #NorthernLights. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Washington state

Photo by @pnwwheels, Instagram

2. Potlatch, Idaho

Photo by @mirroup, Instagram

3. Spirit Lake, Idaho

Photo by @kari_lynn_ell, Instagram

4. Grand Forks, North Dakota

Photo by @_nadya.elyse_, Instagram

5. Montana

Photo by @wilderness_mindset, Instagram

6. Hebron, North Dakota

Photo by @the.nd.outdoorsmen, Instagram

7. Republic, Washington

Photo by @rachelflesher, Instagram

8. Montana

Photo by @bc_lovelace, Instagram

9. Dickinson, North Dakota

Photo by @dlpattersonphotography, Instagram

10. Billings, Montana

Photo by @damonefamilyphotography, Instagram

