Massillon, OH

Book highlights Air Corps veteran Robert Kidder, of Jackson Township

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
 1 day ago
A new book focusing on a few dozen heroes of the skies of World War II shines light on a Jackson Township man who was shot down in 1944.

Author Charles E. Stanley Jr.'s book, "Lost Airmen: The Epic Rescue of WWII U.S. Bomber Crews Behind Enemy Lines," highlights the journeys of 40 servicemembers among 13 air crews – officers and enlisted men – who parachuted from bomber aircraft, or survived a crash landing, and worked to escape enemy capture.

On Dec. 22, 1944, U.S. Army Air Corps. Lt. Robert Kidder, of Jackson Township, was a copilot aboard the B-24 Liberator, a heavy combat bomber, when the aircraft was shot down. He survived by bailing out over Yugoslavia, and was provided sanctuary by a group of Russian partisans, or underground fighters, not specifically aligned with friendly or enemy forces.

Kidder was an Air Corps comrade of Stanley's father, Charles Stanley Sr., a bomber pilot who was shot down twice in WWII, surviving both encounters. They were not part of the same crew, but the two spent time together in the same Yugoslavian village before being flown out by allied aircraft.

Researching his father's military records was inspiration for the book, the younger Stanley said.

Lt. Robert Kidder part of 26 aerial combat missions in WWII

J. Penelope "Penny" Kidder, the eldest of Kidder's daughters, said her father was a 1939 graduate of North Canton High School.

Robert Kidder was part of a local civil pilot program during in his early 20s when he joined the military in 1943. From November 1944 through June 1945, he participated in 26 aerial combat missions overseas during World War II, according to Penny Kidder.

"He was taking college flying lessons when called to duty," she said.

Of the 26 flight missions, it was Kidder's third aerial duty in which he was shot down over Yugoslavia, said Penny Kidder, adding that her father spent about six weeks in the country.

During his post-military life, Kidder purchased a family home in 1952 in Jackson Township near the Massillon border. He spent about 20 years in the Air Force Reserves, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

Prior to his children being born, Kidder gave private flying lessons at Nobles Field, which now houses a large residential development. The family had operated Eastside Hardware for a few years near the former Affinity Medical Center in Massillon.

More about 'Lost Airmen'

In late 1944, 13 U.S. B-24 bomber crews bailed from aircraft over Yugoslavia. Injured and disoriented after a military airstrike against the Third Reich, pilots took refugee with the Partisan underground.

The 340-page "Lost Airmen" shares tales about the airmen's mission to seek safety and evade enemy capture.

According to the younger Stanley, research on the book began around 30 years ago when he and his siblings discovered WWII correspondence packed away in their father's attic.

"It was sort of a historical treasure trove," Stanley Jr. said, noting that the information found at home led to further news gathering at military bases and setting up in-person interviews with WWII vets.

In 2001, Stanley and his father visited Kidder in Jackson Township to reminisce and gather details for "Lost Airmen." It was "quite a reunion," the author said.

"They were beaming with enthusiasm (while recalling old WWII stories)," said Stanley, noting that at one point Kidder reached out a hand in friendship to his father. "Both guys were still sharp in their late 70s."

Penny Kidder said her father seemed "interested" in 2001 about being one of subjects in Stanley's book. However, he didn't think much about it down the road due to a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Robert Kidder died in 2012 at age 90. Charles E. Stanley Sr. died in 2004.

Book a 'rewarding' read

Reading "Lost Airmen" twice within the last few weeks has been quite rewarding, Penny Kidder said, noting that she purchased a handful of copies to send to her siblings.

"We've been talking on the phone (among each other) about the book," Penny Kidder said. "Reading it has been eye opening. There are parts of his life we've never heard."

Editor's note: "Lost Airmen" was released March 15 and is available for purchase at Amazon.com.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE.

