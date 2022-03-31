ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Northern lights 2022: 10 photos of aurora borealis sightings in parts of US

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Skygazers in parts of the northern U.S. were able to see the aurora borealis late Wednesday and early Thursday, according to USA Today and Space.com.

Social media users shared photos of the northern lights displays, which occurred amid a geomagnetic storm, using the hashtags #AuroraBorealis and #NorthernLights. Here are some of our favorites:

1. Washington state

Photo by @pnwwheels, Instagram

2. Potlatch, Idaho

Photo by @mirroup, Instagram

3. Spirit Lake, Idaho

Photo by @kari_lynn_ell, Instagram

4. Grand Forks, North Dakota

Photo by @_nadya.elyse_, Instagram

5. Montana

Photo by @wilderness_mindset, Instagram

6. Hebron, North Dakota

Photo by @the.nd.outdoorsmen, Instagram

7. Republic, Washington

Photo by @rachelflesher, Instagram

8. Montana

Photo by @bc_lovelace, Instagram

9. Dickinson, North Dakota

Photo by @dlpattersonphotography, Instagram

10. Billings, Montana

Photo by @damonefamilyphotography, Instagram

The US Sun

What causes the Northern Lights?

THE Northern Lights are renowned as one of the most spectacular natural phenomenons on Earth. But how is the sky magically lit up by the spectrum of colours? Here is what we know. What causes the Northern Lights?. The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are the result of...
ASTRONOMY
Grand Forks Herald

Astro Bob: Northern lights alert Sunday night, March 13

DULUTH — As I write, a blast of particles from the sun has already buffeted Earth's magnetic domain. Predicted to arrive this evening, the material from a March 10 coronal mass ejection instead showed up early, sparking a spectacular aurora display over Alaska this morning. With a bit of luck, the auroras will continue into the night, when skywatchers in the northern states will get their chance. The latest space weather forecast predicts minor to moderate storming from nightfall Sunday to around 1 a.m. Monday morning Central Daylight Time.
ASTRONOMY
WGNtv.com

Are Northern Lights visible from Chicago?

I remember seeing the aurora borealis in Chicago in the late 60s or early 70s. My wife says we are too far south to see them. Are the northern lights ever visible here?. They are, but, on average, the northern lights are only visible in Chicago about once every two years. When they do occur, they are hard to see, a result of urban sprawl and light pollution. Away from the city, in dark rural areas, they might be visible a few times each year. They have been sighted in all 50 states and as far south as northern Mexico, but it’s far north where the frequency of auroral displays increases dramatically, peaking with as many as 100 annual sightings in Alaska and northern Canada. Autumn and winter are the most common times for viewing the aurora borealis as the period of darkness increases from its summertime minimum.
CHICAGO, IL
Outdoor Life

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Arrows and Hunting Blinds as Glaciers Melt in Norway

With crampons strapped to their feet and ice axes in hand, a team of glacial archeologists have slowly been excavating melting glaciers across Innlandet County in Norway. The project began back in 2006, when “the first big melt hit our mountains,” says the Secrets of the Ice team. Curious as to what might lurk beneath the layers of permafrost and ice, the archeologists have since discovered arrows, hunting blinds, and other ancient treasures that predate the Viking Age.
SCIENCE
Bring Me The News

Viral video shows 'nerve-racking' ice house removal on Lake of the Woods

A Minnesota fishing guide's video of an ice house removal on Lake of the Woods has gone viral. Eric Best, a fishing guide at a northern Minnesota resort, posted the video on a Lake of the Woods Facebook group. The video is recorded from the passenger window of a truck that is towing a skid ice house along a flooded ice road, with water up to the bottom of the doors on the truck.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

12-Year-Old Tiger Named Putin Dies Unexpectedly At Minnesota Zoo: ‘This Is A Profound Loss’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old Amur tiger named Putin at the Minnesota Zoo died unexpectedly during a routine medical procedure. According to the zoo, the male tiger experienced cardiac failure during the Wednesday procedure. “Despite heroic emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians, and zookeepers, he did not survive,” the zoo said in a press release. “This is a profound loss.” With heavy hearts we share that our 12-year-old male Amur tiger passed away yesterday during a routine medical procedure despite heroic emergency efforts by our team. This is a profound loss, and we thank our staff for their dedication to the animals....
KDHL AM 920

Are More People Moving To or Moving Away From Minnesota?

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Most Religious States: Astonishing, How Almighty Is North Dakota?

I spent a fair amount of time over the weekend watching the news channels and what's going on in Ukraine. Images that reminded me more of 1942 than 2022. Civilians being murdered, the sheer panic of families being torn apart. Millions of people are being separated from their loved ones. Women and children are being forced to leave their home country of Ukraine to seek refuge in a foreign nation. I don't think any of us can really imagine the terror of what's going on in Europe right now. It seems to me, we need God more than ever.
RELIGION
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Body of college student missing since February found in river, Wisconsin officials say

A 25-year-old college student missing for a month was found dead in the Mississippi River on Thursday, March 17, Wisconsin officials say. Hamud Faal, a student at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was reported missing on Feb. 21 and was last seen the day prior, police said. Search efforts continued for nearly a month until La Crosse firefighters located his body on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.
ANIMALS
KEYT

Northern California gets light rain and snow

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A weak storm system has moved through Northern California and forecasters say a stronger system is expected in the drought-stricken state during the weekend. The National Weather Service says 1 to 3 inches of snow fell above 6,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada and and chains were required Tuesday morning on Interstate 80. Light rain fell in the San Francisco Bay Area and downtown Sacramento got just enough precipitation to end a 66-day dry streak. Forecasters say a colder storm system will move in to Northern California on Saturday, with snow levels dropping as low as 3,000 feet. Resort levels could get 6 to 12 inches of snow.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Community Policy