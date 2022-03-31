ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windy, Cloudy, Mostly Dry as Temps Challenge 60

By Pete Bouchard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a semi-mild night, more mild air is surging in on a stiff southwest wind today. Clouds will have the upper hand, but I still expect a couple of sunny breaks from time to time. Our model guidance is adamant about the entire sky staying gray across southern New England through...

WGNtv.com

Monday Forecast: Temps in low 70s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Partly sunny Monday with warm and breezy conditions. Winds: SW 10-15 G25. High: 72/68. Mostly cloudy tonight and rain showers. Winds: S 5-10 G15. Low: 48. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy, rain showers, cooler NE, ESE 10-20 G30....
CHICAGO, IL
KSNB Local4

Very warm, dry and windy Sunday; prompting red flag warnings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good Saturday evening to you. Today was an absolutely beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and gentle westerly winds. As we head into the evening and overnight, skies will remain mostly clear with lows dipping back into the 30s. Sunday, the first day of Spring, will be a warmer day, but it will also be a windy day. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s, but will come with south winds of 15 to 30 mph. Some gusts may get to 40 mph. We’ll start to see some increasing clouds ahead of the approaching storm system. There is a red flag warning posted for the entire viewing area that runs from Noon time tomorrow until 8pm due to the very warm temperatures, windy conditions and humidity levels dropping into the low teens. You’ll want to hold off on any burning you might have until after Sunday.
HASTINGS, NE
Joe Jackson
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few showers on Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’ll be a week of “Spring” through Michiana. Highs will average the 50s and 60s when the average highs are typically in the middle 40s. The warmest day of the week will be on Wednesday before cooling gradually into the weekend. An Indiana state-wide test of the tornado sirens will be conducted Tuesday morning at 10:15 am. A system on Friday could bring a few snowflakes to the area, otherwise this system will be all rain and no severe weather. Rain chances will be up Friday night and the first half of Saturday. Short term is quiet while the long term is a bit unsettled. Rain chances are elevated next week with highs coming back closer to average.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Williamson Source

Cloudy, Cooler, But Dry- Your Friday Weather

Your Friday could be worse. We are watching for the chance of patchy frost this weekend. Watch for tomorrow morning’s weather for details on that. But, as for today, could be better, could be worse. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local...
NASHVILLE, TN
WFMZ-TV Online

Showers and storms ending tonight; windy and cooler Sunday but mainly dry

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms ending; breezy with gradual clearing late. Low: 46. SUNDAY: Turning out mostly cloudy, windy and cooler. High: 54. SUNDAY NIGHT: Some clouds in the evening, then becoming mostly clear late; still breezy at times. Low: 37. FORECAST SUMMARY. On our final day of astronomical winter, the...
WJBF.com

Windy & Dry Saturday.

As of 9AM Saturday- It’s a beautiful, sunny Saturday morning! Despite the sunshine, we actually have a lot going on today weather wise. All counties are under a Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) from 12PM-8PM. Also, several counties are under either a Wind Advisory from 12PM-8PM or a Lake Wind Advisory from 9AM-11PM. The takeaway today is to bring anything inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside. Fires can spread rapidly today due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages. Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph and relative humidity will be between 15-20%. Skies will remain clear with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s tomorrow morning. Winds will stay breezy overnight, helping to prevent any any frost.
Turnto10.com

Sunny, windy, and dry conditions leads to elevated fire risks on Tuesday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Although temperatures continue to trend above average in the first few days of spring, gusty winds have made it feel cooler and have also contributed to drying out the environment. For Tuesday, there is an elevated fire weather risk with northwest gusts 25-35 mph and...
CRANSTON, RI
CBS Denver

NCAR Fire Weather Forecast: Warm, Windy And Dry Monday Ahead Of Rain And Snow Late Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature gave a huge helping hand to firefighters at the NCAR fire near Boulder on Sunday. The morning started off with thick cloud cover that persisted through the afternoon. The deck of clouds kept temperatures as much as 15 to 20 degrees cooler than expected. A broad area of thick cloud cover hung over the Front Range on Sunday. Air temperatures at 4 p.m. on Sunday were 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the same time on Saturday, thanks to the thick clouds. (credit: CBS) Don’t let your guard down with regard to the NCAR Fire on Monday as...
BOULDER, CO
FOX2Now

It’s windy and wet; will St. Louis dry out soon?

ST. LOUIS – A slow moving weather system will keep our weather unsettled here across Missouri and Illinois, with scattered showers and gusty winds. The best chance for rain on Tuesday will be over the eastern half of the FOX 2 viewing area, or roughly along and east of Highway 67 in both Missouri and Illinois. Things will settle for a few hours between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with scattered showers bubbling up over the western half of the viewing area into the evening.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WYFF4.com

Dry, windy conditions prompt weekend red flag, fire weather alert

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 6 p.m. UPDATE: The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide red flag fire alert, effective at 6 a.m. Saturday. The alert was issued to discourage people from burning outdoors when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire, officials said. Forecasts are calling for low relative humidity and higher-than-normal wind speeds, including more-than-20-mph wind gusts, across much of the state through the weekend.
96.1 The Breeze

More Winter Weather On The Way For New York State

Spring is typically a month of fluctuating weather. This year has been no different, but winter seems to have even more of a grip on the northeast than usual. Thursday saw temperatures in the 60's across New York State, and while there were rain showers and high winds, it felt good compared to last weekend and into Monday.
