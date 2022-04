After pared-back celebrations for the last couple of years, millions in the UK are set to observe the holy month of Ramadan this weekend. But after several hours of fasting each day, 8 per cent of those observing admit they are unsure of the best foods to eat to keep their bodies feeling full. According to data from Tesco, nearly 20 per cent would like guidance on nutrition during Ramadan, another 20 per cent say their energy levels often get low throughout the month, and 16 per cent claim they often feel very hungry.The supermarket teamed up with Indian-born British...

RECIPES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO