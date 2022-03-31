ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Collaboration Seeks To Beautify City

By Genoa Barrow
Sacramento Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarth Day Clean Up Set For April 23. Sacramento will join millions around the globe in marking Earth Day on Saturday, April 23. Local activities include the kickoff of the Florin Road Community Beautification Project. The Florin Road Community Beautification Project is a public outreach campaign, youth engagement and...

sacobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Helping beautifying a community in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- You can pickup cigarette butts in the 12 points neighborhood on Saturday, March 19. Volunteers will gather at Grace Community Church at 9:45 A.M. That's at 1313 Lafayette Avenue. The cleanup will follow from 10 until 11 A.M. Community booths will also be set up...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Help beautify the Magnolia Cemetery

The Magnolia Cemetery is filled with history — history that community members hope to preserve. The Magnolia Cemetery was started by the great-great-grandparents of Paul “Toady” Grannan. “It’s been there since 1869,” Grannan told the Chronicle. A clean-up of the historic site is planned...
LECANTO, FL
Bakersfield Californian

City seeks to fill committee seats

The city of Bakersfield is seeking applications to fill various committees. • The at-large seat on the Public Safety & Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee is open. The appointee will complete the term that runs through Feb. 6, 2025. Applications, available on the city’s website and at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall North (1600 Truxtun Ave.), are due by 5 p.m. March 30.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Austin Monitor

City seeks solutions to Barton Springs lifeguard problem

Spurred by news that Barton Springs Pool will soon be closed two days a week, City Council Member Paige Ellis will be asking City Manager Spencer Cronk to come up with additional strategies to address the city’s lifeguard shortage. In a post to the City Council Message Board, the Council member – and former lifeguard – confirmed that she is preparing a resolution for the March 24 Council meeting.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Volunteers#Earth Day#Florin Road Partnership#Sojo
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

Happy Pi Day! Celebrate Women in STEM with these experiments

Pi is one of the most well-known constants in mathematics. It is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Today, women across the globe are Dressing for STEM! The past seven years, female STEM professionals wear purple on Pi Day to encourage girls to go into STEM fields. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
CELEBRATIONS
nonprofitquarterly.org

In Perpetuity: Reclaiming Black Land and the Future of Food Systems

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Organizing for Black Food Sovereignty.” View the full webinar here. I’m standing on the work of so many others. So from what I’ve gathered, from what I’ve read, from what’s been written, the Black food sovereignty movement has always been about the preservation of the Black community. Co-ops have been about survival. And currently, some leading priorities are about regaining the stewardship of the millions of acres of land that was stolen. So, taking that land off the speculative market to be stewarded by Black people in perpetuity, forever. Also, a priority is capturing all that history and unwritten wisdom from our elders. There are some intergenerational exchanges, while simultaneously encouraging some new and emerging farmers to pick up the torch.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Gifted and Talented Programs: What Parents Should Know

Across the country, educators, politicians and activists are debating the value and fairness of gifted and talented education programs, which were created to support K-12 students with advanced abilities who need a more challenging academic program than their peers. The National Association for Gifted Children defines gifted students as those...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Phys.org

To help Black students feel safer, schools must embrace their cultural identity

To create a safer learning environment for Black students, schools should turn to culturally relevant and Afrocentric policies and practices that better incorporate their identity in the school culture, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The research, published earlier this year in School Psychology International, suggested that practices...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy