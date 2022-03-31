ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla extends Shanghai plant suspension amid lockdown -internal notice

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Tesla is extending a production halt at its Shanghai factory for at least one day, an internal notice seen by Reuters showed.

The Shanghai factory, located in the Pudong district east of the city’s Huangpu River, suspended production from Monday to Thursday after the city launched a two-stage lockdown to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown on districts east of the river is scheduled to lift in the early hours of April 1 and the U.S. automaker initially planned to resume production that day. However, the latest notice seen by Reuters said that it now aims to do so on April 2.

Two people familiar with the matter said Tesla had yet to secure permits from Shanghai government for its trucks to deliver assembled electric cars outside of Pudong to western parts of the city.

Shanghai is set to lock down areas west of the river from the early hours of Friday morning.

The company may have also opted to extend the suspension as it may not have enough workers with lockdowns continuing on some housing compounds due to the discovery of positive COVID-19 cases, one of the people said.

Tesla declined to comment on the suspension of production.

It told Reuters it strictly implemented China’s epidemic prevention and control requirements and would adjust its work based on the government’s COVID-19 prevention policies. (Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Shanghai Denies Lockdown Rumours As Daily COVID Infections Near 1,000

Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. The latest outbreak in China's wealthy commercial hub remains...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

Things aren't working out so well for Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report these days. The young manufacturer of electric vehicles seems to be experiencing a series of slips that never ends. It is enough to make you wonder if it will stop anytime soon as the environment seems to darken for the automotive industry as a whole.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Plant
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

China’s lockdown will impact more than electronics from Yantian, Shanghai

The ports of Shanghai and Yantian are known as two of the largest electronics export hubs in the world, but if you look in the containers, you will find much more than that. Using ImportGenius, American Shipper analyzed the bills of lading of Chinese exports leaving those ports bound for the United States since Feb. 1 to see what variety of items are manufactured and exported from those specific regions.
CHINA
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Have a New Car to Expand Their Domination

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems determined to extend its dominance in the highly lucrative electric vehicle market. Chief Executive Elon Musk's firm wants to push its advantage over its competitors as much as possible. The timing is good: Legacy automakers like GM (GM) - Get General Motors...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
The Detroit Free Press

GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

As the biggest city in China goes on lockdown, General Motors is taking extreme measures to keep new car production going, including asking workers to sleep on factory floors. Leaders in Shanghai, China's financial epicenter that's located on the southeastern coast, started a two-stage lockdown Monday to try to control a massive COVID-19 outbreak. ...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Use Ingenious Trick to Get Buyers to Pay More

If you order a new vehicle today, you really can't know for sure when you'll get it. The reasons are clear: the supply-chain disruptions and the shortage of semiconductors during the pandemic. The situation has further deteriorated since Russia invaded Ukraine. This conflict caused a surge in the prices of...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Is Getting The Attention Of German Automakers

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Elon Musk to hand over first Giga Berlin Tesla cars on Tuesday

Tesla boss Elon Musk has flown to Germany to present customers with the first Model Y vehicles built at the automaker’s new Giga Berlin plant — its first car factory in Europe. Musk tweeted that he’ll be handing over the production cars to the new owners at a...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Right Now

A diversified business model coupled with a relatively low valuation makes BYD an attractive bet now. Supply chain constraints have affected market sentiment for Rivian. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
thebossmagazine.com

Tesla vs. Polestar: Which Is Better?

Nearly all major auto manufacturers are now investing in creating a range of electric vehicles (EVs) – from Alfa Romeo to Citroen. The move towards EVs comes from government plans to ban all new sales of combustion engine cars by 2030. Switching to EVs in the next decade is...
CARS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Elon Musk: Tesla Aims To Sell 20-Million EVs Annually By The Early 2030s

Tesla wants to maintain (and secure) its position as a global electric vehicle leader and according to its founder and CEO, it has big ambitions to sell even more cars than it is today. The automaker is building factories around the world, with plans to build even more, and it seems the goal is to produce as many as 20-million EVs per year by 2030.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Gets a Big Win That May Cost Legacy Carmakers Millions

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dominates the electric vehicle market, and its lead is likely to grow. That's because the manufacturer of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV is one of the few automakers able to meet demand in the face of supply-chain disruptions and rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, aluminum and palladium.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Shanghai Official Rules Out Need for COVID Lockdown at the Moment

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's financial hub of Shanghai is not under lockdown, and does not need one "at the moment" to minimise the disruption to people's daily lives from the COVID-19 outbreak, state television quoted a city government official as saying. Although its cases are few by global standards, Shanghai...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nextbigfuture.com

2022 Ford US EV Sales Down and Tesla Should Pass Ford by 2024

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in February, 2022 were 2,001, which is little over half (46.5% less than) than the same month in 2021. Ford has been averaging 2000-3000 mach-e each month. Ford halted Mach-e production for a week due to chip shortages. Ford suspended production at three assembly plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico throughout the week beginning February 7 because of chip supply constraints. US production for the F-150 and Ranger pickups as well as Bronco, Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs were also affected.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy