Play in Rowan

More fresh blood is heading to London to shoot for Season 4 of You. That’s right, Joe (Penn Badgley) is about to make some more new friends, enemies, and infatuations with a crazy amount of new casting additions announced today. Just to catch you up before we dive into just who will be joining the previously announced Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, and Lukas Gage, let’s do a quick Season 3 recap. In the third installment of Netflix’s hit series, audiences watched as Joe Goldberg tried to make himself an honest man alongside his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), and their newborn son, Henry. Making a break for the quiet town of Madre Linda, Joe just can’t control himself and soon returns to his old shenanigans, bringing shocking and terrible consequences to everyone in his way. Getting clever in how to handle his new problems, Joe fakes his own death and packs his bags for Paris, hoping to catch up to his newest infatuation.

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO