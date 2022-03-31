ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan, IA

Play in Rowan

belmondnews.com
 2 days ago

Three performances of “Squabbles”, a romantic comedy, will be given Friday, April 1 and Saturday April 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday April 3 at...

www.belmondnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norfolk Daily News

Playing with poetry

As children, many of us loved poetry. From Mother Goose’s nursery rhymes to Dr. Seuss’s silly stories to Shel Silverstein’s delightful images, we relished the rhythms of language. Poetry let us play with words as we learned how language worked. We discovered that language both expressed what we already knew as well as taught us new things about the world around us.
NORFOLK, NE
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 3/3/22: Anna’s Out!

Tensions are rising in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Curtis and Portia react to Jordan’s return, Cameron apologizes to Stella, Betsy has something to tell Liz, Britt offers support, Maxie wants to reconnect with Austin, and Anna has had enough!. Curtis and Portia’s happiness over finding a place they liked...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Tanisha Harper Reveals The GH Role She Thought She’d Be Playing!

After convalescing in an out-of-town facility for several months, GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Jordan returned to Port Charles last week with a new look: daytime newcomer Tanisha Harper is now playing the role vacated by Briana Nicole Henry last September. “I was so excited to find out that I’d booked the job,” Harper told Soap Opera Digest. “It still doesn’t feel real!”
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to Actor David White Before, During and After Playing Larry Tate on ‘Bewitched’

When discussing Classic TV sitcom Bewitched, the cast members that usually come to mind are Elizabeth Montgomery (the witch Samantha Stephens), Dick York (her mortal husband, Darrin), Agnes Moorehead (Sam’s mother, Endora) and even Paul Lynde (Uncle Arthur), despite the fact he only appeared in 11 episodes. And then there’s the man who should come to mind, but doesn’t always: David White, who played Darrin’s boss, Larry Tate, in 191 out of the 254 episodes produced.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rowan, IA
State
Iowa State
State
New York State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
ComicBook

Tim Considine, Spin and Marty and My Three Sons Actor, Dies at 81

Tim Considine, an actor, writer, photographer, and historian known for his roles on My Three Sons, The Hardy Boys, and The Adventures of Spin and Marty, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed via Considine's son, Christopher, to The Hollywood Reporter, who revealed that he passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, at his home in Mar Vista, California. The cause of death has not been publicly revealed.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

The Sharma Sisters: Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran on Joining "Bridgerton"

There are many things that separate the first "Bridgerton" season from the second, but the most exciting addition is without a doubt the Sharma family. Consisting of Kate and Edwina, who are played by Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, the Sharmas' arrival adds another layer of representation to the already-inclusive period drama — and we're here for it. Ahead of season two's premiere on March 25, we caught up with Ashley and Chandran to talk about joining the cast of "Bridgerton," what to expect from the Sharma family, and what Regency-inspired cover they're most excited about from this season's soundtrack.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GH Alum Briana Nicole Henry Welcomes a Beautiful Baby Girl!

And baby makes three! GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Briana Nicole Henry (ex-Jordan) has joined the ranks of motherhood! The actress and her husband, Kris Bowers, shared the wonderful news that they are now a family of three in coordinating Instagram posts. Both Henry and Bowers quoted passages by writer Yrsa Daley-Ward...
MUSIC
AL.com

Birmingham theater great Carl Stewart dead at 80

Birmingham theater luminary Carl Stewart has died. Stewart, the co-founder of contemporary theater company Terrific New Theatre, was 80. Terrific New Theatre shared the news Monday morning in a post on its Facebook page. According to the post, Stewart died of “natural causes” at 4:30 a.m. Monday at UAB hospital.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#Irp#Bkhs#The University Of Iowa
The Guardian

The best theatre to stream this month: Bad Roads, Love, Much Ado and more

Restrictions in most of the UK have been eased, but Covid has changed our relationship to touch. In summer 2021, site-specific theatre experts Dante or Die explored the basic human need for intimacy in a one-to-one performance comprising monologues by Ann Akinjirin, Tim Crouch and Sonia Hughes and staged with a plastic sheet separating actor and audience. This 45-minute archive recording won’t give you a hug, like the live show did, but is a taste of the experience and something of a pandemic time capsule. Until 31 August.
HOMELESS
Collider

‘You’ Season 4 Adds Ed Speelers, Tilly Keeper, and More in Regular and Recurring Cast Announcement

More fresh blood is heading to London to shoot for Season 4 of You. That’s right, Joe (Penn Badgley) is about to make some more new friends, enemies, and infatuations with a crazy amount of new casting additions announced today. Just to catch you up before we dive into just who will be joining the previously announced Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, and Lukas Gage, let’s do a quick Season 3 recap. In the third installment of Netflix’s hit series, audiences watched as Joe Goldberg tried to make himself an honest man alongside his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), and their newborn son, Henry. Making a break for the quiet town of Madre Linda, Joe just can’t control himself and soon returns to his old shenanigans, bringing shocking and terrible consequences to everyone in his way. Getting clever in how to handle his new problems, Joe fakes his own death and packs his bags for Paris, hoping to catch up to his newest infatuation.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: ‘Julia’ Is a Four-Course Banquet of Sheer Joy

Friendly warning: Do not watch the new HBO Max series Julia on an empty stomach. You’ll want to savor every sumptuous dish prepared by legendary TV personality and French Chef host Julia Child, grandly and giddily embodied by the wonderful British actress Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax). It also helps to have an appetite for living, because few series are so generous in serving up a heaping platter of pure joy.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Grey's Recap: The Heart of the Matter

Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy cut straight to the heart, so to speak, in Thursday’s episode. Not only did Maggie propose splitting a 13-year-old patient’s ticker in two, but Meredith revealed to Zola that if she accepted the job offer she’d received, it would mean moving to Minnesota, and Bailey tried to deal with the fact that, in light of the physician shortage, “no” was often the answer to the question “Is there a doctor in the house?” And if you read on, we’ll go over all the developments in these stories and more. ‘HE PROMISED YOU...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy