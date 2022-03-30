ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Ball Receives 2022 Provost Unit Awards for Excellence

By clehman
ncsu.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost has recognized five outstanding staff members as recipients of the 2022 Provost’s Unit Awards for Excellence. Lauren Ball, assistant director for programs, Office of International Services, was honored in the category “customer service.”. The University Awards for Excellence...

global.ncsu.edu

