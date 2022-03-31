ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Rep. Julie Sandstede announces April 12 Virtual Town Hall & Community Conversation

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 1 day ago

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL – Hibbing) will be hosting a Virtual Town Hall and Community Conversation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live to discuss the 2022 legislative session.

According to a press release, Rep. Sandstede will give an update on the session and answer questions from constituents.

“As we pass the midpoint of the 2022 legislative session, this will be a good opportunity for me to address questions and concerns from the people I have the honor to represent,” Rep. Sandstede said. “I always enjoy connecting with constituents, and I hope my fellow Iron Rangers will join me for a discussion about our work at the State Capitol to strengthen the future of all Minnesotans.”

The event will take place via Facebook Live on Rep. Sandstede’s page at facebook.com/RepJulieSandstede. Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of time at https://bit.ly/April12TownHall.

Comments / 0

Related
Mesabi Tribune

Rep. Sandstede presents legislation for investment in new Hibbing Boys and Girls Club

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The House Workforce and Business Development Committee Wednesday considered legislation authored by Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL – Hibbing) to invest $250,000 each of the next two years in the new Hibbing chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland. The funding will support the club’s afterschool and summer programming for area youth, including academic and career exploration opportunities. “Hibbing currently lacks any sort of meaningful afterschool programming for young people, and kids who age out of daycare in particular...
HIBBING, MN
Vail Daily

Western Slope lawmakers talk housing, behaviorial health in virtual town hall

The Western Slope is outnumbered in the Colorado legislature. That makes it essential for legislators from the region to work together. Nine of those legislators Monday held a virtual town hall meeting for constituents. The officials spent a good bit of time talking about their legislative agendas, which range from housing to behavioral health to agricultural issues. They also took some time to answer constituent questions and talk about the need for the group to work together despite occasional disagreements.
COLORADO STATE
Augusta Free Press

Spanberger to host virtual town hall focused on issues facing Virginia veterans

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall focused on issues facing Virginia veterans on Wednesday. Spanberger will be joined by representatives from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services to answer questions directly from Seventh District constituents about issues facing Virginia veterans and their families. Additionally, the...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Hibbing, MN
Government
Benzinga

Knightscope To Host Virtual Town Hall

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced that it will be holding a virtual Town Hall at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
ECONOMY
Mesabi Tribune

CIRSSD Board recognizes Sen.Tomassoni at March meeting

CHISHOLM — The Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District (CIRSSD) Board recently recognized State Senator David Tomassoni for his support of the project. At the district’s regular meeting held on March 9, directors unanimously approved the draft of a letter acknowledging Tomassoni’s efforts as the district approaches its 10th year of operation. The board later signed the letter and sent it to Tomassoni. The CIRSSD Craig S. Pulford Advanced Wastewater...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Ely mayor Skraba announces run for House District 3A seat

ELY —Ely mayor Roger Skraba has thrown his hat into the state political ring, announcing his candidacy Monday to represent District 3A as a Republican in the Minnesota House. He is the second candidate seeking the Republican endorsement, as Blain Johnson, Bigfork, announced his candidacy in late February. Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL) holds the current...
ELY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Rangers#The State Capitol#Minnesotans
Mesabi Tribune

Buhl moves forward with Essentia as ambulance provider

BUHL — The City of Buhl is working out details for a new ambulance service provider. In February, the council voted to go out for proposals for an ambulance service provider as Meds-1, its provider for about four years now, notified the city it wants to cease operations in the city. Jim DuCharme, the owner of the Grand Rapids-based Meds-1 assured there would be no gap in service as the...
BUHL, MN
Western Iowa Today

No vote from the Iowa House on the Bottle Bill

(Des Moines) No action was taken by the Iowa House this week on the Bottle Bill. Iowa House District 21 Representative Tom Moore says the Senate passed their version (SF 2378) on Tuesday and on Wednesday, the House was to act by replacing the Senate’s version with their own (HF 2571) and send it back. However…
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mesabi Tribune

The Forge Social Haus

VIRGINIA — Fresh off a great reception at the Iron Range Home, Sport & Travel Show, The Forge Social Haus is ready to make its mark on downtown Virginia. Co-owner Brad Gustafson and his partners gave area residents a small taste of what The Forge Social Haus will be like with their mobile axe throwing trailer. The reaction to getting a chance to hit the bullseye with an axe was...
VIRGINIA, MN
Mesabi Tribune

UWNEMN Memory Program seeks names, photos of Vietnam veterans

CHISHOLM — In three short months, United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s United for Veterans Committee will be staffing The Wall That Heals Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall — a replica to be on display 24 hours a day in Chisholm. “Bringing The Wall That Heals to Chisholm is such an honor – and such an opportunity,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay in a press release. “It’s an opportunity to heal, an opportunity to educate, and an opportunity to pay our respects to our hometown...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Rep. Sandstede proposes $100 million in COVID-19 assistance for small businesses

ST. PAUL — The House Workforce and Business Development Committee Wednesday discussed legislation authored by Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL–Hibbing, to invest $100 million in grants to help small businesses that experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Pandemic Relief Grant Program would offer grants up to $25,000 to Minnesota businesses with 50 or fewer employees in sectors hurt the worst during the pandemic. “As major global conglomerates did...
HIBBING, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Chisholm to consider adding community service officers

CHISHOLM — Community service officers (CSOs) may soon be added to the Chisholm Police Department to address staffing shortages. The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday approved a job description for the CSO position. The council plans to get direction from Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner before taking any further action. Chisholm City Administrator Stephanie Skraba and Chishom Mayor John Champa voiced support for the position on Wednesday. ...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Chisholm School Board fills temporary board vacancy

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School Board conducted a special meeting on Wednesday for the purpose of appointing an individual to fill a temporary vacancy on the school board. At a working session before and after its regular meeting on March 14 the board interviewed a field of four applicants: Mark Casey Ronald Augustson, Jillaine Higgins and Shannon Kishel-Roche. A fifth applicant, Seraphia Gravelle was absent. Board Chair Bob Rahja on...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Bookmobile coming to a location near you

The Arrowhead Library System's Bookmobile has clocked many, many miles bringing books to loyal library patrons in six northern Minnesota counties over the last 55 years, and the program is still going strong, In 1967 bookmobile service was initiated and in 1972 books by mail began. The Bookmobile offers print books, cookbooks, large print books, DVDs, audiobooks and video games. In addition, one can renew a library card, update library account information, learn how to use library services and participate in special programs. ...
MCKINLEY, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Local author to be at Vietnam events

CHISHOLM — Mary Mickelson of Chisholm, who published a book of poetry written by her brother, the late James Toscano, who fought in the Vietnam War, will be at two area Vietnam events, at noon Saturday, March 26, at the Gilbert VFW, and at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Hibbing Memorial Building. Copies of the book, "Surviving Vietnam," will be available. Toscano of Chisholm died at age 64 in 2011, and it had been his wish to have the book published. "This poetry book traces how war can take away the life of a young, healthy, fun-loving guy looking forward to his future, and send him to fight overseas in a foreign land for the U.S. It also exposes the challenges upon returning from the horror of being surrounded by battle," reads a description of the book.
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

'A real gentleman of the Iron Range'

Steve Peterson did it all. Mechanic. Small business owner. City councilor. Mayor. Economic development executive. Family man. Friend. And first-class jokester. Peterson, 69, former mayor of Virginia, passed away Saturday of glioblastoma. Glioblastoma is an aggressive cancer of the brain...
VIRGINIA, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
771
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy