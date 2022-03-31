Rep. Julie Sandstede announces April 12 Virtual Town Hall & Community Conversation

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL – Hibbing) will be hosting a Virtual Town Hall and Community Conversation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live to discuss the 2022 legislative session.

According to a press release, Rep. Sandstede will give an update on the session and answer questions from constituents.

“As we pass the midpoint of the 2022 legislative session, this will be a good opportunity for me to address questions and concerns from the people I have the honor to represent,” Rep. Sandstede said. “I always enjoy connecting with constituents, and I hope my fellow Iron Rangers will join me for a discussion about our work at the State Capitol to strengthen the future of all Minnesotans.”

The event will take place via Facebook Live on Rep. Sandstede’s page at facebook.com/RepJulieSandstede. Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of time at https://bit.ly/April12TownHall.