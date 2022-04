TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 52nd annual Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair is back after being canceled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The street fair will take place from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3 from 10 a.m. to sunset. The tradition brings 350,000 people to...

TUCSON, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO