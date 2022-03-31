ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 03:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Alabama. To report severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER AND NORTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Portage, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Chesterton, Lake Station, South Haven, Porter, Winfield, New Chicago, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 between mile markers 9 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 15 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 251 and 261. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 48.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 49.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 40.3 feet Tuesday, April 26. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 48.6 Tue 8 pm CDT 48.1 47.7 47.4
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

