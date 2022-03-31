ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, AR

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Clark, Cleburne, Conway, Dallas, Faulkner, Garland by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-01 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Madison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org or dial 511. Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Cass; Dallas; Guthrie; Madison; Taylor; Union Snow May Cause Some Travel Issues in Southwest Iowa .Snow may create some travel issues in southwest Iowa today, mainly in the form of reduced visibility and slushy roads. Temperatures near to above freezing should limit the extent of impacts to travel conditions. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts on grassy or elevated surfaces may occur. The wind will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow or slush covered roadways and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this mornings commute.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Lincoln; Ouachita FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, southeast Arkansas and southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Grant. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring and Ouachita. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Garland, Hot Spring, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clark; Garland; Hot Spring; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Clark, southeastern Garland, south central Saline and eastern Hot Spring Counties through 515 PM CDT At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Caddo Valley, or 7 miles northeast of Arkadelphia, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Benton... Hot Springs Village Arkadelphia... Malvern Haskell... Rockport Caddo Valley... Traskwood Perla... Lonsdale Donaldson... Friendship Magnet Cove... Gifford Glen Rose... De Roche Owensville... Midway in Hot Spring County Lower Lake Recreation Area... Nance This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 76 and 114. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Jefferson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use extra caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boone; Burt; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Jefferson; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saline; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Periods of Snow. Total accumulations from 1 to 4 inches expected, but localized higher amounts are possible. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph and could lead to areas of very low visibility and near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Slick roads and periods of reduced visibility. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Additionally, strong winds and wet heavy snow could bring down tree branches.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clark County, AR
County
Garland County, AR
City
Van Buren, AR
County
Pike County, AR
City
Johnson, AR
County
Monroe County, AR
County
Montgomery County, AR
County
Hot Spring County, AR
County
Scott County, AR
County
Polk County, AR
City
Monroe, AR
County
Lonoke County, AR
County
Johnson County, AR
County
Jackson County, AR
County
Conway County, AR
County
Pulaski County, AR
County
Independence County, AR
County
Stone County, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Marion, AR
City
Lonoke, AR
City
Conway, AR
County
Newton County, AR
County
Searcy County, AR
County
Pope County, AR
County
Randolph County, AR
County
Boone County, AR
County
Lawrence County, AR
County
Dallas County, AR
County
Grant County, AR
County
Saline County, AR
County
Faulkner County, AR
County
Woodruff County, AR
City
Perry, AR
County
Marion County, AR
County
Van Buren County, AR
County
Yell County, AR
County
Perry County, AR
County
Cleburne County, AR
County
Ouachita County, AR
County
Prairie County, AR
City
Searcy, AR
County
Logan County, AR
County
White County, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Finney, Gray, Haskell, Lane, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Finney; Gray; Haskell; Lane; Meade; Pratt; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Areas of snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility significantly, to as low as 1/4 mile at times. Conditions will improve rapidly during the Friday morning commute.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Pike, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clark; Garland; Hot Spring; Montgomery; Pike; Saline FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GARLAND, SALINE, CLARK, HOT SPRING, PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 322 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen over the past 2 to 4 hours. Additional heavy rainfall is expected. As a result...flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hot Springs, Benton, Bryant, Hot Springs Village, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Murfreesboro, Haskell, Glenwood, Mountain Pine, Rockport, Amity, Caddo Valley, Traskwood, Perla, Okolona, Daisy, Lonsdale, DeGray Lake State Park and Lofton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
CLARK COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Frost Advisory#Boone Clark#Polk#Prairie#Saline#Stone
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Navarro; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Tarrant; Van Zandt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas, mainly along and east of I-35. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wind advisory has been issued to account for the potential for strong non-thunderstorm winds this afternoon. Additional strong to severe winds will be possible in association with the expected development of severe storms this afternoon.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Jackson; La Crosse; Monroe; Taylor; Trempealeau DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and western Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
Western Iowa Today

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 11:00 p.m. for all of southwest Iowa. Counties included in the Watch include: Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Guthrie, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, Union and Woodbury.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw, Clarke and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 709 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomasville, Camden, Pine Hill, Millry, Silas, Coffeeville, Fulton, Gilbertown, Yellow Bluff, Toxey, Tallahatta Springs, McEntyre, Campbell, Glover, Chilton, Smyer, Failetown, Clarksville, Morvin and Springfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clarke, Clay, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clarke; Clay; Covington; Forrest; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lowndes; Marion; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Smith; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...In advance of thunderstorms today, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Western Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1026 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Poison Springs State Park, or 9 miles west of Camden, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden... Sparkman Chidester... Poison Springs State Park Amy... Princeton Manning... Ouachita Holly Springs... Vaden Tates Bluff... Pine Grove Bragg City... Buena Vista Warner HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Inland McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland McIntosh FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy