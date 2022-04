Six Oregon State players from last year’s team, including running back B.J. Baylor and tight end Teagan Quitoriano, will take part in Thursday’s Pro Day at the school. Personnel from most NFL teams will be on hand for the workout that begins at noon. It is closed to the public. It is the third of four NFL pro day stops this week at Pac-12 Northwest schools. Washington State held its Pro Day Monday, and there are also Pro Day events planned for Wednesday at Washington and Friday at Oregon.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO