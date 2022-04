Andrew Karn’s passion is bow hunting. The Clear Spring senior also kills it in target competition as the most accurate high school archer in Maryland. At the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) state championships on March 19 at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster, Md., Karn put on a show, winning titles in both the bullseye tournament and 3D challenge. He became the first Washington County competitor ever to win both.

