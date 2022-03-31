ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Feast On This

By Jim Nintzel, More
Tucson Weekly
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI think I may have gained about 10 pounds over the last few weeks as I’ve explored the southside restaurant scene. It’s been a few years since I have indulged in such a feeding frenzy and I have to say it was a blast. The old institutions like Mi Nidito and...

www.tucsonweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

Feast and Field contributing chef headed to Food Network’s Chopped

Tune in Tuesday, March 22nd at 9 p.m. EST to watch Feast and Field’s very own contributor, chef Darian Bryan, compete in the Food Network’s Chopped. We first met Bryan last year, where he served up multiple dishes for Feast and Field readers, including prosciutto-wrapped dates, Crème Brûlée French toast and a Jamaican Sorrel cocktail.
BUFFALO, NY
Parade

Celebrate the Feast of St. Joseph with This Authentic Italian Zeppole Recipe

Although many cultures around the world celebrate the Feast of St. Joseph on March 19th, the holiday’s roots can be traced back to the Sicilians. In cities with a large Italian-American population, the feast day typically revolves around parades, processions and lots of food—including Zeppole. Since the holiday falls in the middle of Lent, you can also expect large meatless meals. Luckily, St. Joseph is the patron saint of pastry chefs so sweet treats abound.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Food & Drinks
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Obituaries
Eater

Portland’s Internationally Celebrated Food Festival, Feast, Will Return This September

Ten years ago this September, chefs, food writers, and gourmands from around the country descended upon downtown Portland for the first-ever Feast. In the years since, Feast has grown into an international affair, with chefs traveling from Thailand and Australia to cook at the event’s night markets and brunch village. In 2020, Feast was canceled as COVID-19 spread through communities around the world, and in 2021, the Feast team hosted something a little different — a series of events throughout the summer, focusing exclusively on Portland talent. Now that COVID-19 number are dropping and states are lifting their pandemic safety mandates, Feast is preparing for its comeback: The festival will run from September 16 through September 18 this year, and with some time to reflect, co-founder Mike Thelin wants Feast to return to its roots.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Food Drink#Covid#The Prickly Pair Podcast#Py Steakhouse
The Independent

9 best picnic blankets to keep alfresco feasts comfy and dry

Whether you have an invitation to the grounds of Buckingham Palace or you’re roughing it in the wilderness on a camping excursion, there’s a picnic blanket to suit your style.Traditionalists will love a striped or checked woollen blanket, which rolls up into smart leather carry straps. These are practical too, often boasting a durable waterproof underlay, which keeps the moisture out.There are also plenty of camping-focused mats and blankets to choose from, some of which are lightweight enough to fold up into a tiny drawstring bag, yet smart enough to withstand all weathers, with corner loops that you can pin...
LIFESTYLE
Stereogum

Wednesday – “Feast Of Snakes”

Secretly Canadian’s 25th anniversary celebration rolls on today with a new track from the awesome Asheville indie rock band Wednesday. Foundational Secretly artist Jason Molina has always loomed large in Wednesday’s music — guitarist MJ Lenderman’s solo releases even more so — and the sparse, haunting “Feast Of Snakes” takes that influence a step further. Karly Hartzman explains:
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy