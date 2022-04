Shane Warne may have been dead for up to 45 minutes before paramedics were called to his luxury villa in Thailand, first responders claim. The revelation comes as a staff member from Samujana Villas says he charmed her and other colleagues with his charisma and kindness in the short time he spent there before his sudden death less than 24 hours after stepping off the plane.

