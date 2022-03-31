ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bay, Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 04:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. To...

alerts.weather.gov

#Severe Weather#Tornado#Severe Thunderstorms#Bay Holmes Jackson#Esto Westville#Whitehead Crossroads
