Stellantis aiming to source semiconductors closer to home

TURIN (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis expects to be able to source computer chips from Europe and the United States within 3-4 years, its chief executive told a news conference on Thursday.

Carlos Tavares said the company had "lots of initiatives" in place to develop more local sourcing of semiconductors after shortages of imports from Asia weighed on the industry over the past year or so.

