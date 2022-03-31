ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schmigadoon - Renewed for a 2nd Season by AppleTV

By DarkUFO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that AppleTV have renewed Schmigadoon for...

The Goldbergs - Renewed for a 10th Season?

It appears that ABC are about to renew The Goldbergs for a 10th Season. Production Weekly reports that Season 10 is under active developement for Summer 2022. We'll update when the ABC officially announce it.
How We Roll - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of How We Roll has started airing on CBS. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
The Last Bus - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of The Last Bus has been released on Netflix. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the latest available episode.
Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
7 New Netflix Shows in March 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Bridgerton” Season 2 (available March 25) Why Should I Watch? Shondaland’s hit period drama returns in March with a second season focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the high-society family’s offspring, who’s searching for his ideal partner. But Anthony’s idea of the perfect bride has little to do with true love, even though his standards remain astronomically high, so when he sets his sights on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) does everything she can to nix the ill-fated romance. Get ready for a heated love triangle...
6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
‘Yellowstone’ Is Coming To Pluto TV For Free

Good news for those of you who are Yellowstone–curious but have never tried the Paramount Network’s Western series: it’s coming to Pluto TV for free!. Now four seasons in (with a fifth season on the horizon), Paramount has a bona fide hit with Yellowstone. The series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly as the cattle ranch-owning Dutton family, as well as Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille. The show first premiered in 2018, and since then has become one of TV’s biggest hits with audiences, reaching number one in 2021 across broadcast, cable, and premium channels, and the season 4 finale pulling in over 15 million fans. There’s also one Yellowstone prequel, 1883, and another in the works, titled 1932.
Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2022

Before Netflix makes good on its plan to crack down on users signing in to random relatives' accounts, you’ll want to binge-watch these titles that are leaving in April. The popular streaming service has to make room for the new—and new-to-Netflix—television series and movies that are expected to premiere soon. Before we embrace the new, we have to, unfortunately, say goodbye to beloved shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson’s Creek. If you’re a fan of the James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson teen drama, don’t worry. The series is still available to stream on HBO Max for all your teen-angst needs. For the romantics at heart, About Time and Dear John are also leaving the platform, not to mention a void in our hearts in the shape of Channing Tatum.
Hallmark Channel Star Brennan Elliott Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Brennan Elliott is expanding his relationship with Crown Media Family Networks, with an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal. Elliott, who most recently starred in Hallmark Channel films The Perfect Pairing and Open By Christmas, began working with the networks in 2013 when he was cast as Warren Saget in the original primetime series Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove. Since then, Elliott has been a regular presence on Hallmark Channel as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the All of My Heart franchise opposite Lacey Chabert, who also recently signed a multi-picture deal...
The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're struggling to excavate the best sci-fi TV series from the depths of Prime Video, hopefully this list will provide a helping hand. Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself many favors in showing us the way to genre offerings -- and shows such as Orphan Black, The Expanse and Counterpart are essential viewing.
The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Premiere Date Is Here

Watch: "Only Murders In The Building" Season Finale Exclusive. UPDATE: The premiere date mystery has been solved! On Friday, March 25, Hulu confirmed that season two of Only Murders in the Building will return on, we guessed it, June 28. For more important premiere dates, scroll through the gallery below!
HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
HBO Max: Every New Movie Coming to the Streaming Service in 2022

If the streaming services are the cast of OG Gossip Girl, HBO Max is Chuck Bass. Expensive, charming, and a little unpredictable. You just never know what it's going to get up to, but you know it'll be exciting. And possibly graphic. (In case you're wondering, Disney+ is Nate, Peacock is Dan, Amazon Prime is Blair, Netflix is Serena, and Hulu is Vanessa. Don't fight me on this.)
'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Premiere Date Announced With Official Trailer, First Look Photos

Better Call Saul Season 6 is well on its way, and fans will be excited to learn that the show finally has a premiere date and some new first-look photos and a new trailer. AMC has announced that the final season of Better Call Saul will roll out in two parts. The first part will premiere on April, 18 and will consist of seven episodes. The second part will debut on July 11, concluding the series with its final six episodes.
Is Nancy Drew renewed for Season 4?

We have been waiting for news about the future of Nancy Drew for some time. Is a fourth season going to happen? We now know what’s happening. The Nancy Drew Season 3 finale aired back in January. Since then, we’ve been left with questions about the show’s future. At one point, it looked like the writers were getting ready to say goodbye to us.
James Bond Meets ‘Amazing Race’ in Amazon Prime Video’s New 007 Reality Competition Show

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s Prime Video is shaking (not stirring) up the reality TV space with James Bond–inspired reality competition series “007’s Road to a Million.” The international race will span eight episodes with contestants vying to win £1 million — or $1.3 million — in cash. Applications are now open, with production slated to begin later this year, as Variety reported. The project has reportedly been in the works at Prime Video for approximately four years, prior to Amazon purchasing James Bond studio MGM in an $8.5 billion deal that was finalized earlier this month. “007’s Road to...
Is Walker renewed for Season 3?

The CW has been slow on its renewals in 2022, but they’re starting to trickle in. Walker is one of the shows we now know about. Is it canceled or renewed?. We’re used to seeing bulk renewals from The CW. And usually, we see anything that’s past its first season gets a renewal until syndication. Things are changing a little this year, with the renewals coming through late and not all scripted dramas are on the list.
