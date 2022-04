There aren't many locations that allow you to walk up to the edge of a waterfall, but that's exactly what's possible in the Illinois Ozarks. I have to confess that it took me awhile to realize that Illinois has Ozarks, but it's true. It's located in the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois. This is the hike that takes you to the edge of Jackson Falls.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO